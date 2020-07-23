850 West Buckingham Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Delightful Lakeview 2 bed / 1 bath condo with gas included for rent! Top floor, sun-filled unit with hardwood floors throughout. This property has everything you need in a home, including central heat/air, in-unit washer/dryer, and on site parkingfor $125. Kitchen sports granite countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Fantastic skylight brings wonderful natural light into the living room and kitchen. Back deck ready for entertaining and grilling in those summer months. Target, grocery stores, restaurants, bar and shops just steps away. Close to buses and L stops! Avail. June 1st, Exterior Parking space $125.