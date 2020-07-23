All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 850 West Buckingham Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
850 West Buckingham Place
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:15 AM

850 West Buckingham Place

850 West Buckingham Place · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

850 West Buckingham Place, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Delightful Lakeview 2 bed / 1 bath condo with gas included for rent! Top floor, sun-filled unit with hardwood floors throughout. This property has everything you need in a home, including central heat/air, in-unit washer/dryer, and on site parkingfor $125. Kitchen sports granite countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Fantastic skylight brings wonderful natural light into the living room and kitchen. Back deck ready for entertaining and grilling in those summer months. Target, grocery stores, restaurants, bar and shops just steps away. Close to buses and L stops! Avail. June 1st, Exterior Parking space $125.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 West Buckingham Place have any available units?
850 West Buckingham Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 West Buckingham Place have?
Some of 850 West Buckingham Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 West Buckingham Place currently offering any rent specials?
850 West Buckingham Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 West Buckingham Place pet-friendly?
No, 850 West Buckingham Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 850 West Buckingham Place offer parking?
Yes, 850 West Buckingham Place offers parking.
Does 850 West Buckingham Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 West Buckingham Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 West Buckingham Place have a pool?
No, 850 West Buckingham Place does not have a pool.
Does 850 West Buckingham Place have accessible units?
No, 850 West Buckingham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 850 West Buckingham Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 West Buckingham Place has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 850 West Buckingham Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Scott Residences
211 W Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
3350 N Kenmore
3350 North Kenmore Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
734 W. Oakdale
734 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
7657 S Morgan
7657 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60620
7317 S Chappel
7317 S Chappel Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
6751 S Jeffery Apartments
6751 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
Aurelien
833 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60610
Reside on Clarendon
4157 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity