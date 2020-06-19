All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 770 N La Salle Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
770 N La Salle Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

770 N La Salle Dr

770 N La Salle Dr · (312) 998-6780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

770 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2370 · Avail. Jul 4

$2,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
Available 07/04/20 SPACIOUS 1BED, 1BATH IN GOLD COAST! WITH BALCONY - Property Id: 288034

GOLD COAST/RIVER NORTH!!! CONTEMPORARY FINISHES! REASONABLE PRICING!!!
FABULOUS 1BED, BATH!!!

Floor2ceiling windows stunning skyline views
9-foot ceilings
Open-concept floor plan
Hard-surface flooring
Updated kitchen
Euro-style Cabinetry
Granite countertops
Lux Whirlpool apps
Grohe faucets
In-unit W/D
Extra big closets
PARKING IS AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL FEE!!!

AMENITIES FOR DAYS:
24-hour door service
Pressbox dry cleaning lockers
Bike storage
Storage lockers
Library
Coffee bar
Fitness+cardio center
Billiards lounge
4th floor outdoor kitchen+BBQ stations
4th floor Bark park+dog run
PLUS SOME!
Within walking distance to the L train (Chicago Redline, Brownline+Purple)!
MAG MILE SHOPPING+FOOD & OAK STREET,WALTON ST ETC!!!
EASY ACCESS TO THE LAKEFRONT+OAK STREET BEACH!!!
THE LIST GOES ON :)

Paulina Pacyna | Luxury Real Estate Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Equal housing opportunity.

REF #100
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288034
Property Id 288034

(RLNE5833912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 N La Salle Dr have any available units?
770 N La Salle Dr has a unit available for $2,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 770 N La Salle Dr have?
Some of 770 N La Salle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 N La Salle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
770 N La Salle Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 N La Salle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 770 N La Salle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 770 N La Salle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 770 N La Salle Dr does offer parking.
Does 770 N La Salle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 N La Salle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 N La Salle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 770 N La Salle Dr has a pool.
Does 770 N La Salle Dr have accessible units?
No, 770 N La Salle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 770 N La Salle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 770 N La Salle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 770 N La Salle Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
4844 N. Rockwell Apt.
4844 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60625
North Water
340 E North Water St
Chicago, IL 60611
Mondial River West
910 W Huron St
Chicago, IL 60642
1036 N. Dearborn
1036 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
Winthrop Place
6124 N Winthrop Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
1215 W Diversey
1215 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
537 West Melrose
537 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity