770 N La Salle Dr

Available 07/04/20 SPACIOUS 1BED, 1BATH IN GOLD COAST! WITH BALCONY - Property Id: 288034
GOLD COAST/RIVER NORTH!!! CONTEMPORARY FINISHES! REASONABLE PRICING!!!
FABULOUS 1BED, BATH!!!
Floor2ceiling windows stunning skyline views
9-foot ceilings
Open-concept floor plan
Hard-surface flooring
Updated kitchen
Euro-style Cabinetry
Granite countertops
Lux Whirlpool apps
Grohe faucets
In-unit W/D
Extra big closets
PARKING IS AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL FEE!!!
AMENITIES FOR DAYS:
24-hour door service
Pressbox dry cleaning lockers
Bike storage
Storage lockers
Library
Coffee bar
Fitness+cardio center
Billiards lounge
4th floor outdoor kitchen+BBQ stations
4th floor Bark park+dog run
PLUS SOME!
Within walking distance to the L train (Chicago Redline, Brownline+Purple)!
MAG MILE SHOPPING+FOOD & OAK STREET,WALTON ST ETC!!!
EASY ACCESS TO THE LAKEFRONT+OAK STREET BEACH!!!
THE LIST GOES ON :)
