7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D
7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D

7641 North Eastlake Terrace · (773) 968-0161
Location

7641 North Eastlake Terrace, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3D · Avail. now

$1,599

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
bike storage
internet access
Gorgeous Eastlake Terrace Condo w/ in unit W/D! - Property Id: 280467

Location: 7641 N Eastlake Ter
Rent: $1,599
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Pets ok!
Lease Term: 12 months

Beautiful vintage yet modern top floor apartment on the lake with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, and in-unit washer dryer. Rent includes heat, water, premium cable, high-speed internet, gym, storage, and bike room. Tenants only pay electric and gas for stove, dryer, and fireplace which is around $20/mo. No security deposit. One time $600 move-in fee. Dogs up to 30 lbs allowed with a $300 pet fee, 2 dogs max.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280467
Property Id 280467

(RLNE5898408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D have any available units?
7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D have?
Some of 7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D currently offering any rent specials?
7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D pet-friendly?
Yes, 7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D is pet friendly.
Does 7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D offer parking?
No, 7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D does not offer parking.
Does 7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D have a pool?
No, 7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D does not have a pool.
Does 7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D have accessible units?
No, 7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D does not have accessible units.
Does 7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D has units with dishwashers.
