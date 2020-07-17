7641 N Eastlake Ter 3D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym bike storage internet access

Gorgeous Eastlake Terrace Condo w/ in unit W/D! - Property Id: 280467



Location: 7641 N Eastlake Ter

Rent: $1,599

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Pets Allowed: Pets ok!

Lease Term: 12 months



Beautiful vintage yet modern top floor apartment on the lake with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, and in-unit washer dryer. Rent includes heat, water, premium cable, high-speed internet, gym, storage, and bike room. Tenants only pay electric and gas for stove, dryer, and fireplace which is around $20/mo. No security deposit. One time $600 move-in fee. Dogs up to 30 lbs allowed with a $300 pet fee, 2 dogs max.



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING



Gisev Teli (Will)

Landstar Realty

(773) 968-0161



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280467

Property Id 280467



(RLNE5898408)