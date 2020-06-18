7624 South Marshfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage key fob access

Spring Leasing Special! Enjoy $1,000 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by May 15th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! Enjoy living in this recently renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Chicago. The interior boasts oak hardwood flooring and large windows introducing sunlight throughout the entire home. Cook your favorite meals in the updated kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and lots of storage space in the satin white cabinets. The bedrooms are equipped with plush carpeting and plenty of space to relax after a long day! The finished basement adds even more room for family gatherings and activities.



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer, Fenced-in Backyard, 2 Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.