7624 South Marshfield Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:23 PM

7624 South Marshfield Avenue

7624 South Marshfield Avenue · (866) 833-0449
Location

7624 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,569

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Spring Leasing Special! Enjoy $1,000 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by May 15th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! Enjoy living in this recently renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Chicago. The interior boasts oak hardwood flooring and large windows introducing sunlight throughout the entire home. Cook your favorite meals in the updated kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and lots of storage space in the satin white cabinets. The bedrooms are equipped with plush carpeting and plenty of space to relax after a long day! The finished basement adds even more room for family gatherings and activities.

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer, Fenced-in Backyard, 2 Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7624 South Marshfield Avenue have any available units?
7624 South Marshfield Avenue has a unit available for $1,569 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7624 South Marshfield Avenue have?
Some of 7624 South Marshfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7624 South Marshfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7624 South Marshfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7624 South Marshfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7624 South Marshfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7624 South Marshfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7624 South Marshfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7624 South Marshfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7624 South Marshfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7624 South Marshfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 7624 South Marshfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7624 South Marshfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7624 South Marshfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7624 South Marshfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7624 South Marshfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
