324 Apartments for rent in Deerfield, IL

Median Rent in Deerfield

Last updated Dec. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Deerfield is $1,573, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,850.
Studio
$1,355
1 Bed
$1,573
2 Beds
$1,850
3+ Beds
$2,366
City GuideDeerfield
Welcome to Deerfield! This North Chicagoland city is quiet, friendly and incredibly safe. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.
Life in Deerfield

Located a little less than 30 miles from the Loop, you can easily access Chicago from the downtown Deerfield METRA station, which will probably be preferable to the notorious rush hour traffic. Jobs aside, you probably won’t have to make too many trips into the Windy City, as Deerfield’s got plenty amenities to keep you busy. You’ll find tons of shopping, dining and entertainment at the outdoor shopping district known as Deerfield Square located in the city center, as well as other establishments throughout town.

Overall, Deerfield has an extremely family-friendly vibe. In fact, in 2007, BusinessWeek.com rated the city as one of the “50 Best Places to Raise Children.” With great schools, parks and libraries, as well as an amazing safety record, you won’t have any worries settling down with kids in this area. Young singles are within close proximity to both Northwestern’s campus in nearby Evanston, as well as some of Chicago’s young, hip northern neighborhoods.

Regardless of where you end up settling in Deerfield, you’ll be sure to find a great, safe rental with wonderful amenities. The only problem you might have is finding cheap apartments here. While it is less expensive then apartment rentals in Chicago proper, all the attractions and comfort of this safe, ritzy suburb come at a high price.

In the city center you’ll find tons of apartment complexes with great amenities, including gyms and clubhouses. With everything from studio apartments to three bedroom apartments for rent, these rentals cater to everyone from the commuting young professional to established families. Renting in this area will also put you within close proximity to the METRA station and Deerfield Square. Two bedroom apartments in this area usually range from $1100 to $1500.

North of the city center you’ll find the campus of Trinity International University, an evangelical school of about 3,000 students. There are a few slightly more affordable rentals in this area that cater to students, frequently offering short-term leases. Two bedrooms in this area range from $1000 to $1200.

Just west of TIU, you’ll find a quiet, settled neighborhood with a few apartments and rental homes available. Prices for two bedrooms in this neighborhood vary based on property type, but you can generally find large, well-maintained homes for $1500 to $1700.

If you’re relocating to Deerfield with a four-legged friend, allow yourself plenty of time to secure a pet friendly rental. While many properties don’t permit pets of any kind, a handful of others will be both cat and dog friendly. Most, however, require an additional security deposit or monthly fee of up to $100.

This small pet annoyance aside, you’ll be sure to enjoy all the suburban comfort that this northern Chicago suburb has to offer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Deerfield?
In Deerfield, the median rent is $1,355 for a studio, $1,573 for a 1-bedroom, $1,850 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,366 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Deerfield, check out our monthly Deerfield Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Deerfield?
Some of the colleges located in the Deerfield area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Deerfield?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Deerfield from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.

