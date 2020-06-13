/
itasca
332 Apartments for rent in Itasca, IL📍
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
South Itasca
410 Schiller St
410 Schiller Street, Itasca, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
*******FIRST MONTH FREE*****These newly renovated and spaciously designed one and two-bedroom apartments are located on the corner of Rush and Schiller Street in Itasca. All units have been equipped with LED energy efficient light bulbs.
North Itasca
116 West Center Street
116 W Center St, Itasca, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1423 sqft
2nd Floor Unit...Beautiful Victorian Duplex with perfect in-town location. Large and bright rooms with neutral paint and carpeting. Stainless steel appliances with large peninsula in Kitchen. Master Bath with Whirlporl Tub and separate Shower.
Results within 1 mile of Itasca
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
636 Stone Brook Ct
636 Stone Brook Court, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fall in Love with this Spacious 2 Bedroom + a Loft Townhome! Enter the Home through the Big Foyer with a Great Living Room with Fire Place to Cozy Up Next to! Open Kitchen with ALL Stainless Steel Appliances.
665 Morningside Court
665 Morningside Court, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Are you looking for U N I Q U E ? This H U G E 1st floor unit features a Northwoods feel. It's like a vacation year round... in town location home, located on a quite cul-de-sac. Relax in the living which features a cozy electric FP.
940 Yosemite Trail
940 Yosemite Trail, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
MAIN LEVEL RANCH STYLE 2 BEDROOM MANOR HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE ON QUIET STREET. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT AND NEWER FLOORING! EAT IN KITCHEN HAS WALK-IN PANTRY, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS AND TILE BACKSPLASH.
116 BLACKHAWK Lane
116 Blackhawk Ct, Wood Dale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1980 sqft
NEWER TOWN HOME IN MINT CONDITION! POPULAR FENWICK MODEL! LESS THAN 3 YEARS OLD! EASY ACCESS TO EXPRESSWAYS AND TRANSPORTATION! LIVING ROOM WITH SEE THROUGH FIREPLACE! FINISHED BASEMENT!
630 Cumberland Trail
630 Cumberland Trail, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in popular Cross Creek Subdivision! Great floor plan. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and new backsplash. Fresh paint throughout! New laminate floors. Spacious Master Bedroom with full bath.
111 Morningside Dr
111 Morningside Dr, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Full Bath w Garage-Walk to Metra - Property Id: 107808 Available 5/1/2020 This unit has been completely remodeled and freshly painted. Both bathrooms are completely brand new. Schools in this area are rated one of the best.
529 NORTHPORT Drive
529 Northport Drive, Elk Grove Village, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2200 sqft
Cordial...Comfy.. and S P A C I O U S... Eat in kitchen featuring s/s appliances. Cozy family room with f/p. Crown moulding in living room and dining room. Huge master bedroom suite... Neutral carpeting and paint...... Fenced yard..
617 CUMBERLAND Trail
617 Cumberland Trail, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Stunning deluxe unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1st Floor Unit Located In The Cross Creek Subdivision In Roselle In The Award Winning J B Conant High School & Schaumburg 54 School District.
Results within 5 miles of Itasca
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$985
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
976 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$843
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$960
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,155
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Itasca, the median rent is $1,056 for a studio, $1,226 for a 1-bedroom, $1,442 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,844 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Itasca, check out our monthly Itasca Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Itasca area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Itasca from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Evanston, and Arlington Heights.
