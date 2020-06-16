7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Exclusive 2bd/2Ba Condo - Property Id: 240019



Feel the warmth of luxury

that you deserve.



Be Our Guest at the private residences

@ 7400 South Stony Island

Fully loaded 2bd/2ba Condo

Renting for $1750/Month

Plus 1Month Security $1750

Private Entry

Open floor living room concept

Exposed brick , hardwood floors

Carpeted bedrooms

quartz countertops

Backsplash, 42-inch Cabinets

Stainless steel appliances,

W/D Hook up, Garage parking

Walk in closet , master bath

Elevator in building , no pets allowed



*Condos for sale in the same location*

(Ask how to apply , easy approval)



Qualifications / Requirements:



Qualifying applicants must be at

current job at least 2 years or more

590 or higher credit score

No recent evictions or open bankruptcies will be accepted.



To Set Up a Private Tour of this Property. Contact Your Favorite Realtor Vegus Capelli with Dreamspots Leasing

@(773) 593-3562 for faster

response please text



"PROPERTIES ARE LEASED ON A FIRST COME" FIRST SERVE BASIS SO DON'T DELAY CONTACT ME. TODAY

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240019

No Pets Allowed



