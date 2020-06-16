All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205

7400 S Stony Island Ave · (773) 593-3562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7400 S Stony Island Ave, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Exclusive 2bd/2Ba Condo - Property Id: 240019

Feel the warmth of luxury
that you deserve.

Be Our Guest at the private residences
@ 7400 South Stony Island
Fully loaded 2bd/2ba Condo
Renting for $1750/Month
Plus 1Month Security $1750
Private Entry
Open floor living room concept
Exposed brick , hardwood floors
Carpeted bedrooms
quartz countertops
Backsplash, 42-inch Cabinets
Stainless steel appliances,
W/D Hook up, Garage parking
Walk in closet , master bath
Elevator in building , no pets allowed

*Condos for sale in the same location*
(Ask how to apply , easy approval)

Qualifications / Requirements:

Qualifying applicants must be at
current job at least 2 years or more
590 or higher credit score
No recent evictions or open bankruptcies will be accepted.

To Set Up a Private Tour of this Property. Contact Your Favorite Realtor Vegus Capelli with Dreamspots Leasing
@(773) 593-3562 for faster
response please text

"PROPERTIES ARE LEASED ON A FIRST COME" FIRST SERVE BASIS SO DON'T DELAY CONTACT ME. TODAY
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240019
Property Id 240019

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5793014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205 have any available units?
7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205 have?
Some of 7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205 currently offering any rent specials?
7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205 pet-friendly?
No, 7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205 offer parking?
Yes, 7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205 does offer parking.
Does 7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205 have a pool?
No, 7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205 does not have a pool.
Does 7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205 have accessible units?
No, 7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205 has units with dishwashers.
