Last updated October 30 2019 at 4:44 PM

737 N Wabash

737 North Wabash Avenue · (646) 725-7625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

737 North Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
~Elegant Urban Sanctuary~Two Bedroom in River North at THE BERNARDIN This luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment features berber style carpeting in the bedroom, granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, and tiled foyers. The Bernardin offers premium features that are normally found only in condominium units. As a resident, you will enjoy a 24 hour fitness center, bike and storage rooms, access-controlled parking garage, internet cafe, Rooftop Sky Club, landscaped terrace with lap pool, cabanas and outdoor fireplace. Two Bedroom Apartment price ranges from $3,870 to $4080 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 N Wabash have any available units?
737 N Wabash doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 N Wabash have?
Some of 737 N Wabash's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 N Wabash currently offering any rent specials?
737 N Wabash isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 N Wabash pet-friendly?
No, 737 N Wabash is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 737 N Wabash offer parking?
Yes, 737 N Wabash does offer parking.
Does 737 N Wabash have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 N Wabash offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 N Wabash have a pool?
Yes, 737 N Wabash has a pool.
Does 737 N Wabash have accessible units?
No, 737 N Wabash does not have accessible units.
Does 737 N Wabash have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 N Wabash has units with dishwashers.
