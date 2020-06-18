737 N Wabash

Amenities

~Elegant Urban Sanctuary~Two Bedroom in River North at THE BERNARDIN This luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment features berber style carpeting in the bedroom, granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, and tiled foyers. The Bernardin offers premium features that are normally found only in condominium units. As a resident, you will enjoy a 24 hour fitness center, bike and storage rooms, access-controlled parking garage, internet cafe, Rooftop Sky Club, landscaped terrace with lap pool, cabanas and outdoor fireplace. Two Bedroom Apartment price ranges from $3,870 to $4080 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.*