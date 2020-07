Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage lobby elevator coffee bar internet access

Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! 2727 N Pine Grove, located in the heart of Lincoln Park, really is “city living redefined.” These renovated Lincoln Park apartments are cable ready with hardwood floors and spacious closets in every floor plan. The building comes with a laundry room, bike storage, and resident lounge with coffee station. Reside at 2727 is just steps away from all of Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood benefits. Walk out your front door to countless restaurants, pubs and trendy boutiques or go a couple blocks east to the world-renowned Lincoln Park Zoo, running paths and the lakefront.