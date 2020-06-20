7211 N Oakley Ave

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in West Ridge neighborhood of Chicago. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,700/month rent. Please contact 7215 N. Oakley LLC at 847-722-8436 to learn more. Close proximity to public transportation. Walking distance to schools. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Prior to scheduling any showings a free renter profile should be be completed through https://www.avail.co/app/landlords/units/96650/applications