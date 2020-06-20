All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:05 AM

7211 N Oakley Ave

7211 North Oakley Avenue · (847) 722-8436
Location

7211 North Oakley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in West Ridge neighborhood of Chicago. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,700/month rent. Please contact 7215 N. Oakley LLC at 847-722-8436 to learn more. Close proximity to public transportation. Walking distance to schools. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Prior to scheduling any showings a free renter profile should be be completed through https://www.avail.co/app/landlords/units/96650/applications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7211 N Oakley Ave have any available units?
7211 N Oakley Ave has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7211 N Oakley Ave have?
Some of 7211 N Oakley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7211 N Oakley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7211 N Oakley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7211 N Oakley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7211 N Oakley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7211 N Oakley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7211 N Oakley Ave does offer parking.
Does 7211 N Oakley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7211 N Oakley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7211 N Oakley Ave have a pool?
No, 7211 N Oakley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7211 N Oakley Ave have accessible units?
No, 7211 N Oakley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7211 N Oakley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7211 N Oakley Ave has units with dishwashers.
