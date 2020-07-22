6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn

Amenities
Loyola Garden Apt Near Train w W/D - Property Id: 302256
2 Bed / 1 Bath Garden Rehabbed Apt in Rogers Park One Block from Morse Red Line! IN-UNIT W/D!
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Garden Apt Completely Rehabbed Apt in Rogers Park. Enjoy the updated modern features including:
-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer
-Central Heat / AC
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-Granite Countertops
-Dark Wood Cabinetry
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Spa Tiled Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Only one block to the Morse Red Line Stop! Walk to Loyola University, Grocery, Theaters, Bars, Restaurants, and Loyola Park! Just a few blocks to the Lake Shore!
$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6975-n-greenview-ave-chicago-il-unit-gdn/302256
