6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn

6975 N Greenview Ave · (773) 491-1713
Location

6975 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Gdn · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
media room
Loyola Garden Apt Near Train w W/D - Property Id: 302256

2 Bed / 1 Bath Garden Rehabbed Apt in Rogers Park One Block from Morse Red Line! IN-UNIT W/D!

2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Garden Apt Completely Rehabbed Apt in Rogers Park. Enjoy the updated modern features including:

-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer
-Central Heat / AC
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-Granite Countertops
-Dark Wood Cabinetry
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Spa Tiled Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Only one block to the Morse Red Line Stop! Walk to Loyola University, Grocery, Theaters, Bars, Restaurants, and Loyola Park! Just a few blocks to the Lake Shore!

$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6975-n-greenview-ave-chicago-il-unit-gdn/302256
Property Id 302256

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5940656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn have any available units?
6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn have?
Some of 6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn currently offering any rent specials?
6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn pet-friendly?
Yes, 6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn is pet friendly.
Does 6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn offer parking?
No, 6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn does not offer parking.
Does 6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn have a pool?
No, 6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn does not have a pool.
Does 6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn have accessible units?
No, 6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn does not have accessible units.
Does 6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6975 N Greenview Ave Gdn has units with dishwashers.
