6973 N Greenview Ave 1S

Unit 1S Available 09/01/20 Loyola 2 Bed Rehab w IN UNIT LAUNDRY!!! - Property Id: 312883



2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Completely Rehabbed Apt in Rogers Park. Includes modern features such as:



-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer

-Central Heat / AC

-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher

-Granite Countertops

-Dark Wood Cabinetry

-Spacious Bedrooms

-Spa Tiled Bathroom

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout



Only one block to the Morse Red Line Stop! Walk to Loyola University, Grocery, Theaters, Bars, Restaurants, and Loyola Park! Just a few blocks to the Lake Shore!



Call Text or E-mail Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6973-n-greenview-ave-chicago-il-unit-1s/312883

No Dogs Allowed



