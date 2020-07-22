All apartments in Chicago
6973 N Greenview Ave 1S

6973 N Greenview Ave · (773) 491-1713
Location

6973 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1S · Avail. Sep 1

$1,485

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
media room
dogs allowed
Unit 1S Available 09/01/20 Loyola 2 Bed Rehab w IN UNIT LAUNDRY!!! - Property Id: 312883

2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Completely Rehabbed Apt in Rogers Park. Includes modern features such as:

-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer
-Central Heat / AC
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-Granite Countertops
-Dark Wood Cabinetry
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Spa Tiled Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Only one block to the Morse Red Line Stop! Walk to Loyola University, Grocery, Theaters, Bars, Restaurants, and Loyola Park! Just a few blocks to the Lake Shore!

Call Text or E-mail Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6973-n-greenview-ave-chicago-il-unit-1s/312883
Property Id 312883

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5940669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

