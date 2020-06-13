205 Apartments for rent in Palos Hills, IL

/
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palos Hills
1 Unit Available
10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115
10033 Walnut Terrace, Palos Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
10033 S.Walnut Ter.Unt.31-115.Palos Hills,IL 60465 - Property Id: 273909 3 Bedroom 2 Bath first floor Condo in Palos Hills for Rent. Laundry inside Condo (You won't have to spend any extra money on laundry).
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Palos Hills
1 Unit Available
10038 South ROBERTS Road
10038 South Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Story Townhome in Palos Hills With 3 Huge Bedrooms & 2.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Palos Hills
1 Unit Available
7944 102nd Street
7944 102nd Street, Palos Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1611 sqft
Large corner unit 2 bedroom 2 car attached garage...Credit Score of 660 or above and credit check required $60.
Results within 1 mile of Palos Hills
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9826 Sayre Avenue
9826 Sayre Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom remodeled unit, located on the first floor, huge closet space, tenant pays electric, laundry first floor, patio/balcony, buzzer system.
Results within 5 miles of Palos Hills
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,733
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,932
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
6 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Little Palestine
1 Unit Available
7117 W 93rd Street
7117 West 93rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Great Location 2 Bedroom in Oak Lawn - PRIME LOCATION!!! EZ ACCESS TO 294, NEAR PARK, MALL, GYMS AND MORE! COZY 2 BEDROOM, 1.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Summit
1 Unit Available
7652 W 62nd Pl UMIT B
7652 62nd Place, Summit, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Apartment Near Metra trains, Hwy 55 and shopping - Property Id: 293377 Be the first to lease this Completely renovated unite B! Everything is new in this home , unite has central air /heat and stainless steel appliances washer dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
8504 Massasoit Avenue
8504 Massasoit Avenue, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1036 sqft
Beautiful brand new rehab home. You will be the 1st family to rent this gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath with all appliances and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors. All new appliances. This won't last long.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
7333 Ridge
7333 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Memorable one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Fully rehabbed unit features modern kitchen, updated bathroom, heat included, large bedroom, high ceilings, great closet space, tile flooring throughout, free storage, laundry room in
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9156 Sproat Avenue
9156 Sproat Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1474 sqft
Gigantic full basement is partially finished! Spacious Brick Ranch with light and bright lookout windows & finished lower level rooms has plenty of space! Stone entry leads into foyer & STUNNING refinished hardwood floors, many updates throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Sedgwick
1 Unit Available
9931 West 143rd Place
9931 143rd Place, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
located in old orland historical district, walk to train and local establishments.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9905 Massasoit Avenue
9905 Massasoit Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1878 sqft
Massive quad level single family home boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Upstairs bathroom features a 5 piece with a separate jacuzzi tub.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9915 West 58th Street
9915 West 58th Street, Countryside, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9915 West 58th Street in Countryside. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Ridge Lawn Highlands
1 Unit Available
4336 West 103rd Street
4336 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2233 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4933 West 109th Street
4933 109th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
555 sqft
LOCATION, PRICE, CONDITION.. This is truly a spotless 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom Home in the Cloisters of Oak Lawn... Updated kitchen, Bath, Newer carpeting, Fresh Paint, Gas Cooking, Central Air and Balcony. 1st Floor Laundry Room and Storage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
8201 Rutherford Avenue
8201 Rutherford Avenue, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
10203 sqft
KEY FEATURES: Purely residential area. Quiet area. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Large yard. No basement. No pets. No smokers. Fenced yard. Rear patio deck. 2 year lease preferred. No security deposit.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10309 Circle Drive
10309 Circle Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
850 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Oak Lawn, IL.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9201 South Kenton Avenue
9201 Kenton Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1015 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom premium condo with quality upgrades throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10938 Jodan Drive
10938 Jodan Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1610 sqft
Rent includes cable, landscaping, snow removal! First floor features eat-in kitchen w/Corian countertops and new kitchen appliances. It has a breakfast nook overlooking the front entry.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10737 South Lloyd Drive
10737 S Lloyd Dr, Worth, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. New carpeting and flooring throughout, freshly painted. Eat in Kitchen with plenty of counter space. 2 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. New tile in bathroom. Coin laundry on the 1st floor.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Clearing
1 Unit Available
6834 West 65TH Street
6834 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
12 Luxury Townhome Rentals. Split floor plan with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom and a 2 car garage. Just 15 minutes from downtown and 5 minutes to Midway Airport. Hardwood floors, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and so much more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Palos Hills, the median rent is $826 for a studio, $959 for a 1-bedroom, $1,128 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,443 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Palos Hills, check out our monthly Palos Hills Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Palos Hills area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palos Hills from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.
