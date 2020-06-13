Apartment List
/
IL
/
markham
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

278 Apartments for rent in Markham, IL

📍

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
16205 South Paulina
16205 Paulina St, Markham, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
COME SEE THIS MODERN SPACIOUS 4 BED 1 BATH HOUSE IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MARKHAM. THIS SPACIOUS HOME BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN, AND LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH BIG WINDOWS FOR GAZING INTO THE FRONT YARD.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
16229 Richmond Avenue
16229 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
3144 Stafford Drive
3144 Stafford Drive, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1118 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QFnWqaFjywQ This 3-bedroom ranch style home sits on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
16333 Winchester Avenue
16333 Winchester Ave, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16333 Winchester Avenue in Markham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Markham

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17149 Coventry Ln
17149 Coventry Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home - Property Id: 290854 EXCLUSIVELY YOURS!!! Ranch Style Home Hardwood floors throughout 2 Car garage, black appliances Washer dryer hookup Fenced backyard, patio deck Open floor living room + dining room Within

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14607 Karlov
14607 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
14607 karlov - Property Id: 210902 $300 OFF RENT!!! Two bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet block in Midlothian. Large eat-in kitchen, good size bedroom, plenty of closet space, extra half bath in master bedroom carpet, and heat included.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1909 171st St
1909 171st Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
Beautiful rehabbed 2 apartments available - Property Id: 290177 First floor 2BD 1Bath $1590/Month $1500/Security Deposit required. Hardwood floors throughout modern black appliances washer dryer hookup fenced backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3203 Woodworth Pl
3203 Woodworth Place, Hazel Crest, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Home 5Bd 2Bath - Property Id: 290224 Beautiful home 5BD 2Bath $2,500/Month $1600 Sec Deposit or 5BD CHA voucher welcome. W/D hook up , 1 car garage , Fenced back yard, No basement.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pottowatomie Hills
1 Unit Available
17413 Kedzie Avenue
17413 Kedzie Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Attached Garage!! - Property Id: 186911 3 bedroom, 1 bath, attached garage, laundry room, near schools, shopping and minutes away from I80, I57 & I294. Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1908 171st St
1908 171st Street, Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
East Hazel Crest Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 289885 1909 171st street Located in the exclusive East Hazel Crest community First floor: 2 bed 1 bath rental 1590 / month 1500 Security Deposit required Hardwood floors throughout modern black

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Harvey
1 Unit Available
16935 Western Ave
16935 Western Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
920 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home. - Property Id: 264535 Lovely 3 bedroom brick home with a bonus room and lots of closet space. Extra-large back yard, garage, and side drive. The home is on a quiet block directly across from Jesse White Learning Academy.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Pottowatomie Hills
1 Unit Available
2819 173rd Street
2819 173rd Street, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1 sqft
Newly remodeled home with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer (included), a spacious eat-in kitchen and large living room. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
16924 Old Elm Drive
16924 Old Elm Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,985
1644 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,825
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms. 2 pets allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3207 Oak Court
3207 Oak Court, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1393 sqft
Hurry!!!! For a lease sign on or before July 1st - you will get a $100 Amazon gift card!!!! Only 1-month security deposit for good credit! Fully renovated 3 bed / 2 bath home located in a desirable tree-lined cul de sac neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
14535 Karlov Avenue
14535 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Fully renovated, freshly painted house. Stainless steel appliances. Has central air conditioning. With washer and dryer. Has finished basement and detached garage. Available immediately.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Apple Tree of Hazelcrest
1 Unit Available
17211 Peach Grove Lane
17211 Peach Grove Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1062 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17211 Peach Grove Lane in Hazel Crest. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3633 147th Place
3633 147th Place, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, large bedrooms, and living space. Fenced in yard, close to parks, metra, public transportation, schools, shopping and churches.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Harvey
1 Unit Available
315 West 149th Place
315 West 149th Place, Harvey, IL
2 Bedrooms
$790
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 315 West 149th Place in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Harvey
1 Unit Available
90 West 154th Street
90 West 154th Street, Harvey, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 West 154th Street in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
3625 147th St
3625 147th Street, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Large two Bedroom. Steps from Metra. Perfect for the City Commute. Appliances and Heat are Included. Private Parking. Very close to Interstate Access I-294 & I-57 Interchange. Private Laundry Room. Great schools and parks.
Results within 5 miles of Markham
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mount Greenwood
2 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$934
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
City GuideMarkham
In the year 1860, Lawrence Roesner, an immigrant from Germany, settled on a piece of land towards the northwest of Markham. He planted six pine tree seedlings which were originally from Germany's Black Forest, located in Baden-Wrttemberg, southwestern Germany. One of the trees survived until 1986. In 1985, this, the last remaining tree, was adopted as the official Markham City symbol.

The city of Markham is located in Cook County, Illinois, United States. The 2010 census estimated the population to be around 12,500. The main industries in the area are transportation and warehousing. They say that if you can't stand the heat, best get out of the kitchen. Markham does experience it's fair share of higher temperatures, and that's when you really want to get indoors and ramp-up the air-con to full blast!

Moving to Markham
What to Expect

The cost of living in Markham is a about the same as that of the state average, while it's a smidgen less than the national average. The good news is that the price of an average pizza in Markham is a sizable slice less than the national average price of pizza.

When to Begin Looking

You should allow at least six weeks to relocate to a find apartments in Markham. There's not a great deal in the way of availability of home rentals, so come prepared to place a deposit on your dream place to avoid it quickly slipping away from your grasp.

What You Need

You ought to have the typical renter's arsenal readily at your disposal when you're out looking for a place in the Markham area. Prospective tenants should be able to provide references, proof of employment and income, as well as the aforementioned deposit, to be in a healthy position to seal a deal with landlords who might be a little on the choosy side.

Neighborhoods in Markham
There's not a huge choice of rentals available in Markham, so the search can prove to be a little on the demanding side. As such, don't be tempted to hang around when you do find a suitable place. Instead, hand over the deposit and complete the necessary paper work, and you'll be all set!

Paulina St: with three schools within easy walking distance and a Walmart only 5 minutes-drive away, Paulina St, with a crime rate of zero, offers an attractive proposition to those who are intent on renting 1 bedroom apartments and apartment complexes in Markham.

Trumbull Ave: Trumbull Ave is situated close to four local schools and offers a grocery store as well as seven restaurants very close by.

Ashland Ave: Ashland Ave is located in a quiet Markham neighborhood where the crime rating is a perfect zero. In close proximity, you'll find schools, shopping, public transport, and the provision of easy access to the expressway.

Wolcott Ave: if you're looking for a house to rent in the Markham area, Wolcott Ave might be the perfect spot. Crime rating is zero, and there are three restaurants, one grocery store, and a school, all situated within easy walking distance.

Lawndale Ave and Sunset Ave: a quiet neighborhood within Markham, Lawndale Ave and Sunset Ave affords prospective tenants quick access to Interstate 348, as well as a number of local amenities situated very close by.

Life in Markham

Getting Around

Tri-state tollway 294, which connects various towns and cities within Illinois, provides an entry and exit point at Markham. The closest train station to the city is on 1st & Park Ave, Homewood, only 2.7 miles away. The nearest airport to Markham is Chicago Midway International Airport, Chicago, just over 13 miles from central Markham.

Keeping Busy

Though Markham may be a fairly small city, it still affords a healthy variety of prestigious dining establishments. Exsenator's Ribs and Chicken on W 159th St, Markham, is, according to many, the best BBQ to be found in the "burbs"! Willie's Wee Nee Wagon has the appearance, both on the exterior and interior, of a 1950s biker's bar. However, if you like burgers, hotdogs, and fries cooked-up in the old-fashioned greasy way, then this joint is the perfect pit stop for you! The New Wok on Kedzie Ave, Markham, serves up fairly typical Chinese-style cuisine. Might seem a tad boring, but the establishment does have a top-notch rep among the locals! Mr Hungarian on Main St offers exactly the sort of cuisine you'd probably imagine it would -- Hungarian. A family-owned and run establishment, you can bet your bottom forint that you'll be in for an Eastern European delight if you decide to stop off for some etel and bor (food and wine). Envys Pub on W 159th St serves up pub grub to the hungry masses in Markham. They also administer a good range of fine ales to help wash down the food.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Markham?
The average rent price for Markham rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,710.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Markham?
Some of the colleges located in the Markham area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Markham?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Markham from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Wheaton, and Lombard.

Similar Pages

Markham 3 BedroomsMarkham Apartments with Garage
Markham Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Markham Apartments with Parking