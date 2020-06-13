278 Apartments for rent in Markham, IL📍
The city of Markham is located in Cook County, Illinois, United States. The 2010 census estimated the population to be around 12,500. The main industries in the area are transportation and warehousing. They say that if you can't stand the heat, best get out of the kitchen. Markham does experience it's fair share of higher temperatures, and that's when you really want to get indoors and ramp-up the air-con to full blast!
The cost of living in Markham is a about the same as that of the state average, while it's a smidgen less than the national average. The good news is that the price of an average pizza in Markham is a sizable slice less than the national average price of pizza.
When to Begin Looking
You should allow at least six weeks to relocate to a find apartments in Markham. There's not a great deal in the way of availability of home rentals, so come prepared to place a deposit on your dream place to avoid it quickly slipping away from your grasp.
What You Need
You ought to have the typical renter's arsenal readily at your disposal when you're out looking for a place in the Markham area. Prospective tenants should be able to provide references, proof of employment and income, as well as the aforementioned deposit, to be in a healthy position to seal a deal with landlords who might be a little on the choosy side.
Paulina St: with three schools within easy walking distance and a Walmart only 5 minutes-drive away, Paulina St, with a crime rate of zero, offers an attractive proposition to those who are intent on renting 1 bedroom apartments and apartment complexes in Markham.
Trumbull Ave: Trumbull Ave is situated close to four local schools and offers a grocery store as well as seven restaurants very close by.
Ashland Ave: Ashland Ave is located in a quiet Markham neighborhood where the crime rating is a perfect zero. In close proximity, you'll find schools, shopping, public transport, and the provision of easy access to the expressway.
Wolcott Ave: if you're looking for a house to rent in the Markham area, Wolcott Ave might be the perfect spot. Crime rating is zero, and there are three restaurants, one grocery store, and a school, all situated within easy walking distance.
Lawndale Ave and Sunset Ave: a quiet neighborhood within Markham, Lawndale Ave and Sunset Ave affords prospective tenants quick access to Interstate 348, as well as a number of local amenities situated very close by.
Getting Around
Tri-state tollway 294, which connects various towns and cities within Illinois, provides an entry and exit point at Markham. The closest train station to the city is on 1st & Park Ave, Homewood, only 2.7 miles away. The nearest airport to Markham is Chicago Midway International Airport, Chicago, just over 13 miles from central Markham.
Keeping Busy
Though Markham may be a fairly small city, it still affords a healthy variety of prestigious dining establishments. Exsenator's Ribs and Chicken on W 159th St, Markham, is, according to many, the best BBQ to be found in the "burbs"! Willie's Wee Nee Wagon has the appearance, both on the exterior and interior, of a 1950s biker's bar. However, if you like burgers, hotdogs, and fries cooked-up in the old-fashioned greasy way, then this joint is the perfect pit stop for you! The New Wok on Kedzie Ave, Markham, serves up fairly typical Chinese-style cuisine. Might seem a tad boring, but the establishment does have a top-notch rep among the locals! Mr Hungarian on Main St offers exactly the sort of cuisine you'd probably imagine it would -- Hungarian. A family-owned and run establishment, you can bet your bottom forint that you'll be in for an Eastern European delight if you decide to stop off for some etel and bor (food and wine). Envys Pub on W 159th St serves up pub grub to the hungry masses in Markham. They also administer a good range of fine ales to help wash down the food.