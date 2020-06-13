102 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, IL📍
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 10
1 of 40
1 of 7
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 9
1 of 21
1 of 34
1 of 10
1 of 33
1 of 17
1 of 27
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 39
1 of 53
Established in 1833, Bloomingdale has earned the right to have the word "growth" in its town motto. Though it still calls itself a "village", Bloomingdale has, well, bloomed quite a bit in the past 180 years. Starting with only about 12 families at its establishment, this Illinois town about 25 miles from Chicago is now home to around 22,000 people.
Having trouble with Craigslist Bloomingdale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Upon finding an apartment, there are usually a few things the new Bloomingdale resident needs to take care of. First is the water and sewer registration, which will cost a total of $110 ($10 registration fee and $100 deposit). There are a variety of gas and electric companies that you can register with, and each of these will carry a similar cost. But take care of this up-front cost, and you're ready to make a home for yourself in this lovely little town.
Bloomingdale is home to some of the most well-kept apartment buildings in the country. Whether you're looking at premier apartments or more middle-income places to live in, you'll have your pick, and these places are so well-kept that you can be sure that your guests won't even be able to tell the difference. All throughout Bloomingdale, the grass is clipped, the hedges trimmed, and the flowerboxes full.
Rental apartments range from about $700 to $1,600 per month, depending on the specific apartment complex and the number of bedrooms you are looking for. The average one-bedroom apartment for rent, whether for senior housing, college housing or otherwise, can be on the higher end. Compared with other small suburban towns, Bloomingdale is on the pricier side. $$$$$
Residents have restored their town's original buildings and turned the oldest part of Bloomingdale into the commercial area known as "Old Town Bloomingdale." Here you can find a quaint scattering of small businesses and artisan shops that really stand out from modern commercialism. Of course, for a healthy dose of said modern commercialism, one can head to the Stratford Square Mall to shop at the various department stores and specialty shops.
In a quaint throwback to tradition, Bloomingdale also has a curfew for minors: on weeknights, kids under 17 years of age either need to be with an adult or be home by 11 P.M., and on weekends they're subject to Cinderella's home-by-midnight rule (so if you see a profusion of pumpkins, you'll know there's been a rash of rebellious youngsters!).