Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:43 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, IL

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1572 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated May 18 at 04:06pm
3 Units Available
Wilshire Towers Apartments
201 Regency Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
903 sqft
This charming community of ranch-style apartments is close to the area's highways, parks, and restaurants. The property offers well-manicured landscaping and green space. Spacious interiors with updates.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
313 Creekside Dr C
313 Creekside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit C Available 07/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Glengarry dr 101
209 Glengarry Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1091 sqft
Beautiful Bloomingdale condo. Only $1600/month - Property Id: 292092 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath updated first floor condo, walkout to the sparkling private community pool only $1600/month. Freshly painted and new carpet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
314 Morningside Dr B
314 Morningside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse with large back yard - Property Id: 288487 Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
374 Glenwood Drive
374 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
A modern design 21 story high rise building, featuring beautiful and natural surroundings of lake Michigan and Rainbow Beach. Just minutes away from Hyde Park and Downtown Chicago.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
125 Lakeview Drive
125 Lakeview Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1332 sqft
2 minutes west of 355 and Lake street. Newer luxury condo 2 bed / 2 bath gourmet kitchen with gas stove and breakfast nook.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomingdale
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
47 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$905
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4663 Whitney Drive
4663 Whitney Drive, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
4663 Whitney Drive Available 08/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3826735)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
844 College Blvd 101
844 College Boulevard, Addison, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
844 College - Property Id: 105993 Ground floor one bed room with brand new carpet and professional paint. White newer appliance. Ready to move in. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
141 E Lake Ridge Drive
141 Lake Ridge Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Hidden Glen Two Story Two Bedroom Rental - Two bed 1.5 bath with 1 car garage. Located in the Hidden Glen and surrounded by shopping, parks, day care and grocery stores. Kitchen open to the separate dining and living areas with a fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
617 Kingsbridge Drive
617 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Townhome with a 2 car attached garage and a full finished basement. 2 story living room, formal dining area with sliding glass doors to patio.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive
723 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1328 sqft
This end-unit is move-in ready! Spacious living area on the main floor with vaulted ceilings and tons of light. The kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook along with SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry room in the unit on the main floor.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
735 North Swift Road
735 North Swift Road, Addison, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
945 sqft
Looking for a starter home or downsizing? This might be it! This bright and sunny top floor corner unit features 2 spacious bedrooms, generous size living room great for spending quality time with family, and a balcony overlooking fountain and pond.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1689 Friedrich Street
1689 Friedrich Street, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1809 sqft
3 BRM 2 1/2 BTH split level with sub-basement. New Feldco windows just installed. This home features a lower level family room (with a fireplace), sun room, plus a finished basement with a rec room.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
790 Stonehurst Drive
790 Stonehurst Drive, Roselle, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
**4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH single family home located close to everything. freshly painted Kitchen with eating area that opens up to the family room. laundry on the first floor.Lots of storage area.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
404 West Ardmore Avenue
404 West Ardmore Avenue, Roselle, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 404 West Ardmore Avenue in Roselle. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1095 PRESCOTT Drive
1095 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath rental is move in ready! Unit offers nice size kitchen~ combined dining area & living room~sliding doors that lead to patio to enjoy the outdoors~ spacious bedrooms~ walk-in closet~in unit washer/dryer~ 1st floor unit~ 2

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
716 Prescott Drive 108
716 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
1 bedroom condo, beautiful area - Property Id: 244928 1 bedroom unit, all utilities included except electric. First floor unit with patio. In building laundry. Great community of tenants. Designated off-street parking and plenty of guest parking.

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
383 WEXFORD Court
383 Wexford Court, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
Top Notch rental with all the bells & whistles! This end unit has soaring vaulted ceilings, skylights, 2 sided fireplace & a master bedroom suite with walk-in closet & updated bath! Great kitchen with loads of cabinets, solid surface counters,
Results within 5 miles of Bloomingdale
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1400 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
50 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
39 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,265
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.

Median Rent in Bloomingdale

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bloomingdale is $1,500, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,764.
Studio
$1,292
1 Bed
$1,500
2 Beds
$1,764
3+ Beds
$2,257
City GuideBloomingdale
"Growth with Pride" (Bloomingdale town motto)

Established in 1833, Bloomingdale has earned the right to have the word "growth" in its town motto. Though it still calls itself a "village", Bloomingdale has, well, bloomed quite a bit in the past 180 years. Starting with only about 12 families at its establishment, this Illinois town about 25 miles from Chicago is now home to around 22,000 people.

Having trouble with Craigslist Bloomingdale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Bloomingdale

Upon finding an apartment, there are usually a few things the new Bloomingdale resident needs to take care of. First is the water and sewer registration, which will cost a total of $110 ($10 registration fee and $100 deposit). There are a variety of gas and electric companies that you can register with, and each of these will carry a similar cost. But take care of this up-front cost, and you're ready to make a home for yourself in this lovely little town.

Landscaped Apartment Complexes Aplenty

Bloomingdale is home to some of the most well-kept apartment buildings in the country. Whether you're looking at premier apartments or more middle-income places to live in, you'll have your pick, and these places are so well-kept that you can be sure that your guests won't even be able to tell the difference. All throughout Bloomingdale, the grass is clipped, the hedges trimmed, and the flowerboxes full.

Rental apartments range from about $700 to $1,600 per month, depending on the specific apartment complex and the number of bedrooms you are looking for. The average one-bedroom apartment for rent, whether for senior housing, college housing or otherwise, can be on the higher end. Compared with other small suburban towns, Bloomingdale is on the pricier side. $$$$$

Life in Bloomingdale

Residents have restored their town's original buildings and turned the oldest part of Bloomingdale into the commercial area known as "Old Town Bloomingdale." Here you can find a quaint scattering of small businesses and artisan shops that really stand out from modern commercialism. Of course, for a healthy dose of said modern commercialism, one can head to the Stratford Square Mall to shop at the various department stores and specialty shops.

In a quaint throwback to tradition, Bloomingdale also has a curfew for minors: on weeknights, kids under 17 years of age either need to be with an adult or be home by 11 P.M., and on weekends they're subject to Cinderella's home-by-midnight rule (so if you see a profusion of pumpkins, you'll know there's been a rash of rebellious youngsters!).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bloomingdale?
In Bloomingdale, the median rent is $1,292 for a studio, $1,500 for a 1-bedroom, $1,764 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,257 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bloomingdale, check out our monthly Bloomingdale Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bloomingdale?
Some of the colleges located in the Bloomingdale area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bloomingdale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bloomingdale from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

