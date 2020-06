102 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, IL

Landscaped Apartment Complexes Aplenty

Bloomingdale is home to some of the most well-kept apartment buildings in the country. Whether you're looking at premier apartments or more middle-income places to live in, you'll have your pick, and these places are so well-kept that you can be sure that your guests won't even be able to tell the difference. All throughout Bloomingdale, the grass is clipped, the hedges trimmed, and the flowerboxes full.

Rental apartments range from about $700 to $1,600 per month, depending on the specific apartment complex and the number of bedrooms you are looking for. The average one-bedroom apartment for rent, whether for senior housing, college housing or otherwise, can be on the higher end. Compared with other small suburban towns, Bloomingdale is on the pricier side. $$$$$