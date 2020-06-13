/
175 Apartments for rent in Mount Prospect, IL📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
$
8 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$985
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
46 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
16 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$843
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
40 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$960
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
Studio
$1,750
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1026 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
24 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1431 South Busse Road
1431 South Busse Road, Mount Prospect, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! UPDATED HOUSE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT. LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH LARGE ISLAND IN THE MIDDLE. NEW BATHROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR. NEW WASHER / DRYER.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
615 Maple Ct
615 North Maple Court, Mount Prospect, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1148 sqft
Looking for an updated home, that still boasts tons of character? Look no further, and make this stunning townhome your new home today! With a convenient location to the downtown, cut down on your daily commute, and have access to the highly
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1302 South Robert Drive
1302 Robert Drive, Mount Prospect, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1302 South Robert Drive in Mount Prospect. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Mount Prospect
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
60 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
566 Princeton st c2e
566 Princeton Street, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1 bed , 1 bath un Des Plains w/ Heat included - Property Id: 241534 This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located at 560 Princeton Ave in Des Plaines.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2370 S Goebbert Rd
2370 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1018 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath is in need of a sublease through at least August 30th 2020. If you love the place (which we are sure you will) you are able to sign a new lease prior to then to keep your unit.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
913 E Mayfair Rd
913 East Mayfair Road, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1205 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home located on a large corner/cul-de-sac. Home was completely remodel in just under 5 years ago.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
18 East OLD WILLOW Road
18 Seminole Lane, Prospect Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Feels like in resort leaving IN THIS GREAT COMPLEX..Beautiful 1bdr, 1bath apartment in Lake Run. Upgraded unit with open floor plan, new floor, ceramic tiles, freshly painted, dishwasher, very clean. Nice size patio.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
587 Princeton Street
587 Princeton Street, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 587 Princeton Street in Des Plaines. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
573 Dorothy Drive
573 Dorothy Drive, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Looking to rent an amazing huge clean unit with tons of space? Here is your opportunity! Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast table area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
603 East Falcon Drive
603 East Falcon Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 603 East Falcon Drive in Arlington Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1505 North Windsor Drive
1505 North Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo on a second floor. Large living area and eat in kitchen. There is a private balcony. Heat, cooking gas,water and central air included. Washer and dryer in unite plus coin laundry on the first floor.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
224 RIVERFRONT Drive
224 River Front Dr, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2400 sqft
RARE AVAILABLE NEWER EXECUTIVE RENTAL IN A NEWER RED SEAL DEVELOPMENT! 3 BDRMS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR ATT GAR. HARDWOOD FLOORS, 42"KITCHEN CAB, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FINISHED LOWER LEVEL.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
56 North Dryden Place
56 North Dryden Place, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1464 sqft
Location Location Location! Top-rated schools- Prospect High, South Middle, and Windsor Elementary. Walking distance to downtown Arlington Heights, Metra, parks, pool, shopping, and library. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
111 East Magnolia Street
111 East Magnolia Street, Arlington Heights, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1500 sqft
Great Opportunity! Spacious Ranch with 4 Bedrooms or 3 bedrooms and a First Floor Office. Plus a Large, Partially finished basement and 2 Car attached Garage. Two Full Baths are newer/updated.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
848 McIntosh Court
848 Mcintosh Court, Prospect Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in new building with sprinkler system overlooks the park. All upgraded finishes. Close to everything including I-90, Mariano's, Starbucks, etc.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Prospect
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
50 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
