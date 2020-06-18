655 W Grace #210

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking

Must See 1BR Available in Prime East Lake View!

This contemporary building located in the heart of East Lakeview, is just steps from CTA access, Belmont Harbor, Waveland Golf Course, Lake Michigan and Wrigley Field. Our studio and one-bedroom apartments feature hardwood flooring, generous closet space, updated bathrooms with subway tiling and spacious layouts. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, on-site maintenance and two on-site laundry facilities. Assigned monthly parking is also available for our residents. *Pictures may be of similar unit* *Pricing and availability subject to change at any time*