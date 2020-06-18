All apartments in Chicago
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:25 PM

655 W Grace #210

655 West Grace Street · (847) 989-1783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

655 West Grace Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
Must See 1BR Available in Prime East Lake View!
This contemporary building located in the heart of East Lakeview, is just steps from CTA access, Belmont Harbor, Waveland Golf Course, Lake Michigan and Wrigley Field. Our studio and one-bedroom apartments feature hardwood flooring, generous closet space, updated bathrooms with subway tiling and spacious layouts. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, on-site maintenance and two on-site laundry facilities. Assigned monthly parking is also available for our residents. *Pictures may be of similar unit* *Pricing and availability subject to change at any time*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 W Grace #210 have any available units?
655 W Grace #210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 W Grace #210 have?
Some of 655 W Grace #210's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 W Grace #210 currently offering any rent specials?
655 W Grace #210 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 W Grace #210 pet-friendly?
No, 655 W Grace #210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 655 W Grace #210 offer parking?
Yes, 655 W Grace #210 does offer parking.
Does 655 W Grace #210 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 W Grace #210 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 W Grace #210 have a pool?
No, 655 W Grace #210 does not have a pool.
Does 655 W Grace #210 have accessible units?
No, 655 W Grace #210 does not have accessible units.
Does 655 W Grace #210 have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 W Grace #210 does not have units with dishwashers.
