6438 S Maryland 2N

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters recently renovated hot tub some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Newly Remodeled Unit Available! - To Schedule: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me

For questions call 312-260-9903



6438 S Maryland Ave. Unit 2N Chicago, IL

2 bedrooms1 bathroom

Rent: $1250.00

Voucher Recipients Welcome



Unit Features: 2nd unit AVAILABLE! Spacious Living Room, with HWD Flooring throughout home, Spa like bathroom, eat-in kitchen with granite like counter tops and updated appliances. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and storage. Over 800 sq feet of space. In unit W/D hook up. Schedule Today!



Utilities Included: Water



Qualifications:No Evictions

No major judgements or liens with utility companies

Application Fee: $50.00 per adult 18 and over

Copy of Prospective ID

1 Months Pay Check Stubs

6 months of Rental History payments

$500.00 Non-Refundable Move-In Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799255)