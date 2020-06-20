All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6438 S Maryland 2N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6438 S Maryland 2N
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

6438 S Maryland 2N

6438 South Maryland Avenue · (312) 260-9903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Woodlawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6438 South Maryland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Woodlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6438 S Maryland - 6438 S Maryland Unit 2 2N · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Newly Remodeled Unit Available! - To Schedule: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me
For questions call 312-260-9903 

6438 S Maryland Ave. Unit 2N Chicago, IL
 2 bedrooms1 bathroom
Rent: $1250.00
Voucher Recipients Welcome

Unit Features: 2nd  unit AVAILABLE!  Spacious Living Room, with HWD Flooring throughout home, Spa like bathroom, eat-in kitchen with granite like counter tops and updated appliances. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and storage. Over 800 sq feet of space. In unit W/D hook up. Schedule Today!

Utilities Included: Water

Qualifications:No Evictions
No major judgements or liens with utility companies
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult 18 and over 
Copy of Prospective ID
1 Months Pay Check Stubs
6 months of Rental History payments
$500.00 Non-Refundable Move-In Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6438 S Maryland 2N have any available units?
6438 S Maryland 2N has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6438 S Maryland 2N have?
Some of 6438 S Maryland 2N's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6438 S Maryland 2N currently offering any rent specials?
6438 S Maryland 2N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6438 S Maryland 2N pet-friendly?
No, 6438 S Maryland 2N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6438 S Maryland 2N offer parking?
No, 6438 S Maryland 2N does not offer parking.
Does 6438 S Maryland 2N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6438 S Maryland 2N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6438 S Maryland 2N have a pool?
No, 6438 S Maryland 2N does not have a pool.
Does 6438 S Maryland 2N have accessible units?
No, 6438 S Maryland 2N does not have accessible units.
Does 6438 S Maryland 2N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6438 S Maryland 2N does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6438 S Maryland 2N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3618 North Marshfield Ave. Apt.
3618 North Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
13Thirteen Randolph Street Lofts
1313 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
The Pepperland
1509 E 57th St
Chicago, IL 60637
3415 N SEMINARY
3415 North Seminary Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview 3200
3218 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60626
Del Prado
5307 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
7800-06 S Morgan
7800 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60620
The Shoreham at Lakeshore East
400 E South Water St
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity