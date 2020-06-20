6438 S Maryland 2N

Amenities
Newly Remodeled Unit Available! - To Schedule: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me
For questions call 312-260-9903
6438 S Maryland Ave. Unit 2N Chicago, IL
2 bedrooms1 bathroom
Rent: $1250.00
Voucher Recipients Welcome
Unit Features: 2nd unit AVAILABLE! Spacious Living Room, with HWD Flooring throughout home, Spa like bathroom, eat-in kitchen with granite like counter tops and updated appliances. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and storage. Over 800 sq feet of space. In unit W/D hook up. Schedule Today!
Utilities Included: Water
Qualifications:No Evictions
No major judgements or liens with utility companies
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult 18 and over
Copy of Prospective ID
1 Months Pay Check Stubs
6 months of Rental History payments
$500.00 Non-Refundable Move-In Fee
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5799255)