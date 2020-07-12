Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking bbq/grill bike storage key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance package receiving

Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Reside on North Park is located in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood, rich in history and one of the most fashionable and sought after residential areas in the city. This Reside community offers renovated studio, one and two-bedroom apartments. Features include a fitness center, outdoor patio and grill area, bike storage and additional storage available. Parking is available, both covered and uncovered. The redesigned apartments feature electronic keyless entries, stainless steel GE Energy Efficient appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, dishwashers and hardwood floors.