Reside on North Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Reside on North Park

1700 N North Park Ave · (773) 786-9918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1700 N North Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 005E · Avail. Aug 5

$1,596

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 455 sqft

Unit 002J · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 478 sqft

Unit 003J · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 478 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 002P · Avail. now

$2,226

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 005C · Avail. Sep 3

$2,634

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reside on North Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
package receiving
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Reside on North Park is located in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood, rich in history and one of the most fashionable and sought after residential areas in the city. This Reside community offers renovated studio, one and two-bedroom apartments. Features include a fitness center, outdoor patio and grill area, bike storage and additional storage available. Parking is available, both covered and uncovered. The redesigned apartments feature electronic keyless entries, stainless steel GE Energy Efficient appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, dishwashers and hardwood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered parking: $245/month; Uncovered parking: $235/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reside on North Park have any available units?
Reside on North Park has 6 units available starting at $1,596 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Reside on North Park have?
Some of Reside on North Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reside on North Park currently offering any rent specials?
Reside on North Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reside on North Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Reside on North Park is pet friendly.
Does Reside on North Park offer parking?
Yes, Reside on North Park offers parking.
Does Reside on North Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reside on North Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reside on North Park have a pool?
No, Reside on North Park does not have a pool.
Does Reside on North Park have accessible units?
No, Reside on North Park does not have accessible units.
Does Reside on North Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reside on North Park has units with dishwashers.
