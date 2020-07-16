All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

634 W Oakdale Ave 1

634 W Oakdale Ave · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

634 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 634 W OAKDALE, #1 - Property Id: 304626

Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment Available in Prime East Lakeview!
Great 3 bedroom apartment in East Lakeview! Features hardwood floors, separate kitchen, dishwasher, tons of closet space, updated bath. Laundry in-unit Pet friendly. Walk to shops, restaurants and nightlife in Lakeview. Easy access to Lake Shore and CTA. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/634-w-oakdale-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/304626
Property Id 304626

(RLNE5939236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 W Oakdale Ave 1 have any available units?
634 W Oakdale Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 W Oakdale Ave 1 have?
Some of 634 W Oakdale Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 W Oakdale Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
634 W Oakdale Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 W Oakdale Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 634 W Oakdale Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 634 W Oakdale Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 634 W Oakdale Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 634 W Oakdale Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 W Oakdale Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 W Oakdale Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 634 W Oakdale Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 634 W Oakdale Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 634 W Oakdale Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 634 W Oakdale Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 W Oakdale Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
