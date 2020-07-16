634 W Oakdale Ave 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 634 W OAKDALE, #1 - Property Id: 304626
Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment Available in Prime East Lakeview!
Great 3 bedroom apartment in East Lakeview! Features hardwood floors, separate kitchen, dishwasher, tons of closet space, updated bath. Laundry in-unit Pet friendly. Walk to shops, restaurants and nightlife in Lakeview. Easy access to Lake Shore and CTA. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Laundry, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/634-w-oakdale-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/304626
