Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

625 W Arlington Pl 3S

625 W Arlington Pl · (773) 318-3881
Location

625 W Arlington Pl, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3S · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Hip Lincoln Park - Property Id: 274350

Beautiful Tree Lined Arlington Place!
Charming Lincoln Park rehabbed top-floor condo on beautiful tree lined Arlington Place! Unit includes designated space for dining table, huge balcony, stainless steel appliances along with granite counter-tops, in-unit laundry, and central air. Bathroom features marble and top of the line fixtures. Pets negotiable. This quiet, charming unit is in walking distance to all of the shopping and dining that Clark Street has to offer! Short walk to DePaul University!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274350
Property Id 274350

(RLNE5757702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 W Arlington Pl 3S have any available units?
625 W Arlington Pl 3S has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 W Arlington Pl 3S have?
Some of 625 W Arlington Pl 3S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 W Arlington Pl 3S currently offering any rent specials?
625 W Arlington Pl 3S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 W Arlington Pl 3S pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 W Arlington Pl 3S is pet friendly.
Does 625 W Arlington Pl 3S offer parking?
No, 625 W Arlington Pl 3S does not offer parking.
Does 625 W Arlington Pl 3S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 W Arlington Pl 3S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 W Arlington Pl 3S have a pool?
No, 625 W Arlington Pl 3S does not have a pool.
Does 625 W Arlington Pl 3S have accessible units?
No, 625 W Arlington Pl 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 625 W Arlington Pl 3S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 W Arlington Pl 3S has units with dishwashers.
