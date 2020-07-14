Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage community garden courtyard internet access

Reside at 823 features gleaming hardwood floors, redesigned living spaces and a Buena Park location that blends urban living with neighborhood chic. There are so many reasons to live at Reside at 823, including being steps away from the lakefront, Lincoln Park, and dozens of pubs, clubs, restaurants and trendy boutiques. Great studio and one-bedroom apartments are a few of the redesigned living spaces to choose from. Community amenities include controlled access, 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities and 24/7 concierge services. Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents!