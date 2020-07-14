All apartments in Chicago
Reside at 823

823 W Buena Ave · (773) 974-9286
Location

823 W Buena Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0211 · Avail. now

$1,046

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 414 sqft

Unit 0003 · Avail. now

$1,046

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

Unit 0005 · Avail. now

$1,046

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 422 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0001 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 0301 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 0202 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reside at 823.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
community garden
courtyard
internet access
Reside at 823 features gleaming hardwood floors, redesigned living spaces and a Buena Park location that blends urban living with neighborhood chic. There are so many reasons to live at Reside at 823, including being steps away from the lakefront, Lincoln Park, and dozens of pubs, clubs, restaurants and trendy boutiques. Great studio and one-bedroom apartments are a few of the redesigned living spaces to choose from. Community amenities include controlled access, 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities and 24/7 concierge services. Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reside at 823 have any available units?
Reside at 823 has 8 units available starting at $1,046 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Reside at 823 have?
Some of Reside at 823's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reside at 823 currently offering any rent specials?
Reside at 823 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reside at 823 pet-friendly?
Yes, Reside at 823 is pet friendly.
Does Reside at 823 offer parking?
No, Reside at 823 does not offer parking.
Does Reside at 823 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reside at 823 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reside at 823 have a pool?
No, Reside at 823 does not have a pool.
Does Reside at 823 have accessible units?
No, Reside at 823 does not have accessible units.
Does Reside at 823 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reside at 823 has units with dishwashers.
