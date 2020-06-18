All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6248 North Wayne Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6248 North Wayne Avenue
Last updated May 18 2020 at 4:39 PM

6248 North Wayne Avenue

6248 North Wayne Avenue · (312) 618-1274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6248 North Wayne Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
High, dry with full windows ground level unit! Quiet, tree-lined street. Well maintained camera secure building. Cozy in the winter, cool in the summer. Freshly painted two bedroom unit (or large 1BR). New gray DuraLux low maintenance floors in living room & kitchen. Chic rehabbed bath with new ceramic flooring. Great layout with many possibilities. Carpeting in bedrooms, light fixtures and stove newer. Heat and cooking gas included! Good closet space. Office/sitting room/extra space. On-site laundry and bicycle area as well as an additional large private storage unit. Walk to Loyola, CTA, Redline and the Lake. Min credit score required. No dogs Parking available for $75 additional monthly. NOTE: Unit under construction. Photos mostly representative of past setups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6248 North Wayne Avenue have any available units?
6248 North Wayne Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6248 North Wayne Avenue have?
Some of 6248 North Wayne Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6248 North Wayne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6248 North Wayne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6248 North Wayne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6248 North Wayne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6248 North Wayne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6248 North Wayne Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6248 North Wayne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6248 North Wayne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6248 North Wayne Avenue have a pool?
No, 6248 North Wayne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6248 North Wayne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6248 North Wayne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6248 North Wayne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6248 North Wayne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6248 North Wayne Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Oliver on LaSalle
1140 North La Salle Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
River North Park Apartments
320 W Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60654
The Seneca
200 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
420 E Ohio
420 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
Alta Grand Central
221 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60607
5158 North Leavitt Apt.
5158 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
7941 S Marquette
7941 S Marquette Ave
Chicago, IL 60617

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity