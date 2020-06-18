6248 North Wayne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

High, dry with full windows ground level unit! Quiet, tree-lined street. Well maintained camera secure building. Cozy in the winter, cool in the summer. Freshly painted two bedroom unit (or large 1BR). New gray DuraLux low maintenance floors in living room & kitchen. Chic rehabbed bath with new ceramic flooring. Great layout with many possibilities. Carpeting in bedrooms, light fixtures and stove newer. Heat and cooking gas included! Good closet space. Office/sitting room/extra space. On-site laundry and bicycle area as well as an additional large private storage unit. Walk to Loyola, CTA, Redline and the Lake. Min credit score required. No dogs Parking available for $75 additional monthly. NOTE: Unit under construction. Photos mostly representative of past setups.