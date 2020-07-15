Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:07 AM
59 Apartments For Rent Near CSU
2 Units Available
Roseland
11143 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr
11143 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$740
530 sqft
Air conditioning, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and plenty of extra storage space. Fully equipped kitchen, granite countertops and garbage disposal. Community offers bike storage and 24-hour maintenance. Pets are welcome.
1 Unit Available
Chatham
7927 S Ellis Ave
7927 South Ellis Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
591 sqft
Now leasing! 7927 S Ellis Ave is located in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago. One and two-bedroom apartments may feature hardwood floors, quality appliances, an eat-in kitchen, and free heat.
1 Unit Available
Roseland
Pangea 222 East 109th
222 E 109th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1159 sqft
Charming one- and two-bedroom apartments a few blocks from Palmer Park and the public library. Recently renovated. Free heat. Apartments have hardwood floors and spacious closets. Off-street parking is available.
2 Units Available
Chatham
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$615
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Within easy reach of 79th Street railway station. Pet-friendly apartments with phone entry intercoms in a spacious multi-use property with an on-site laundry. Select apartments feature hardwood floors. Rent includes heating and cooking gas.
2 Units Available
Chatham
7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$820
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Located in the recently rehabbed south Dobson area of Chatham, near the 79th Street L. Units include hardwood floors and recent renovations. Community offers residents some paid utilities and parking spaces.
2 Units Available
Chatham
8222 S Ingleside Ave
8222 S Ingleside Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
This East Chatham community features on-site laundry and internet access. The units have been recently renovated and include hardwood flooring. Just moments from the shopping and dining along South Cottage Grove Avenue.
1 Unit Available
Chatham
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$810
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to the Chicago Skyway Toll Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and hardwood floors in a community with on-site laundry facilities. Rent includes heating.
1 Unit Available
Chatham
Pangea 8308 S Ingleside Avenue Apartments
8308 S Ingleside Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$790
620 sqft
Recently renovated apartments near Avalon Park. One-bedroom units with free heating. Community has parking and on-site laundry. Located in a very walkable neighborhood with public transit stops a few blocks away.
1 Unit Available
Roseland
11111 S Vernon
11111 S Vernon Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments are in a convenient location near East 111th Street. Recently renovated, they feature dishwasher, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and microwave. Amenities include internet access and on-site laundry. Heat included in rent.
1 Unit Available
Chatham
8001-09 S Ellis Ave
8001 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$625
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
These one-bedroom apartments are located in a highly walkable neighborhood. Units feature large windows and hardwood floors. Community has a courtyard. Internet access is also included.
1 Unit Available
Pullman
10631 S Chanmplain
10631 South Champlain Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
3 bedroom rowhouse Pullman - Renovated 3 bedroom/1.5 bath single family home with hardwood floors, all appliances, laundry in basement, extra bedroom in basement, quiet block in Pullman (RLNE4420707)
1 Unit Available
Calumet Heights
2156 E 93rd St
2156 East 93rd Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$925
Spacious 3 bed apartment. Newly remodeled bath, spacious closets, roomy living room, minutes from the expressway, restaurants, stores, public transportation and more. pets are also welcomed... Available immediately , APPLIANCES, AND HARDWOOD FLOORS.
1 Unit Available
Pullman
11242 S Langley Ave
11242 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Artist home fully furnished for rent amazing energy and vibes in historical Pullman. Here is video of the home: https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
Roseland
10238 South Eberhart Avenue
10238 South Eberhart Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Prime location! This spacious freshly renovated unit has all the bells and whistles! Refinished hardwood floors, detailed trim baseboards, crown molding, soaring ceilings, spacious rooms, beautiful bathrooms and kitchen with granite counter top,
1 Unit Available
Roseland
10934 S Vernon Ave
10934 South Vernon Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom units. These units come with hardwood floors, brand new appliances, new counter tops, new back porches, new cabinets in kitchen, huge living rooms, water is included.....
1 Unit Available
Avalon Park
1656 E 84th St 1
1656 East 84th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
2 BD / Newly Renovated Apt For Rent - Property Id: 109292 Approximately 1200 square feet.
1 Unit Available
Roseland
518 E 109th St
518 East 109th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bedroom house for rent very nice block pets ok ,monthly income must be three times the rent to qualify. no prior evection background and credit check included in the move in fee (RLNE5733044)
1 Unit Available
Roseland
38 E. 102nd Place
38 East 102nd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Brick single family - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. (RLNE5829329)
1 Unit Available
Roseland
326 West 107th Pl.
326 West 107th Place, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
SPACIOUS AND WELL MAINTAINED 3 BED (PLUS 2 IN THE BASEMENT) 1.5 BA HOME IN WEST ROSELAND! THIS HOME BOASTS GLEAMING DARK HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOM COMBO.
1 Unit Available
Roseland
21 W 114th St
21 West 114th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago in move in ready condition! Recently renovated kitchen and bathroom! Gorgeous large bedrooms in this unit that is hard to find in the area.
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
9147 S. Normal Ave 2
9147 South Normal Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
2BD/1BA Apartment All utilities included - Property Id: 311732 Professionally managed 3 unit building Recently Rehabbed 2bd/1ba $900/Month $600 non refundable move in fee Required upon approval Free Heat & Electric + A/C Description: Private Walk
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
10144 South Union Avenue
10144 South Union Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1838 sqft
BRAND NEW REHABBED 3 BED 2 BATH HOUSE IN FERNWOOD! THIS HOUSE BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE AND A SEPARATE FORMAL DINING ROOM! THERE ARE 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN LEVEL WITH A MODERN AND STYLISH
1 Unit Available
Roseland
10924 S Indiana Ave
10924 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
109th & Indiana 1bed/1bath, NEWLY REHABBED AVAILABLE NOW!! Beautiful 1bd/1ba unit available. Gorgeous hardwood floors and decor. Large bedroom, Newer kitchen and bath. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5397086)
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
8856 South Lowe Avenue
8856 South Lowe Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Come see this beautiful & recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in Gresham. This apartment is sharp & clean, & was recently modernized and updated. The unit is beautiful and practical, featuring contemporary finishes.