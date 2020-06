Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Unit B Available 07/10/20 6031 W Lawrence - Property Id: 153079



Garden apartment available in a great location, which includes 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, spacious living and dining room.



The building has a driveway with one off-street parking space included on the side of the building. There is a washer and a dryer in building to use. Extra storage for the unit is available in the back of the property.



Apartment is located very close to the Jefferson park CTA station and I-90. Walking distance to Dunham park!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153079

Property Id 153079



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5813464)