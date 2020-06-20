All apartments in Chicago
5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W

5646 N Ashland Ave · (312) 275-5750
Location

5646 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W · Avail. Jul 1

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W Available 07/01/20 New Construction 3 Bed/ 2 bath Andersonville/Edgewater - New Construction 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath Duplex Down w/Common Rooftop Deck with Amazing Views! Extra Wide Main Level featuring Stained Oak Hardwood Floors, Contemporary Flat Panel Kitchen with White Accent, Full Backsplash, Bosch Appliances and Quartz Countertops, All 3 Beds lower level with Master Suite featuring Heated Floors, Oversized Rain Shower, Allowances for Closets & Security, Audio Pre-Wire, Parking Included- Steps to the Lovely Andersonville Main Street, Gethsemane Garden Center, Jewel & so much more! Immediate delivery!

(RLNE5765129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W have any available units?
5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W have?
Some of 5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W currently offering any rent specials?
5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W pet-friendly?
No, 5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W offer parking?
Yes, 5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W does offer parking.
Does 5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W have a pool?
No, 5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W does not have a pool.
Does 5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W have accessible units?
No, 5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W does not have units with dishwashers.
