Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking new construction

5646 N Ashland Avenue 1W Available 07/01/20 New Construction 3 Bed/ 2 bath Andersonville/Edgewater - New Construction 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath Duplex Down w/Common Rooftop Deck with Amazing Views! Extra Wide Main Level featuring Stained Oak Hardwood Floors, Contemporary Flat Panel Kitchen with White Accent, Full Backsplash, Bosch Appliances and Quartz Countertops, All 3 Beds lower level with Master Suite featuring Heated Floors, Oversized Rain Shower, Allowances for Closets & Security, Audio Pre-Wire, Parking Included- Steps to the Lovely Andersonville Main Street, Gethsemane Garden Center, Jewel & so much more! Immediate delivery!



