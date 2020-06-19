All apartments in Chicago
535 North State Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 6:05 PM

535 North State Street

535 North State Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1681033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

535 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 001005 · Avail. now

$1,803

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
doorman
elevator
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
This is proud to present an impressive array of floor plan options for your consideration. Our layouts include spacious Chicago studio apartments, along with expansive convertible, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes; choose from options that include from one to three baths, in addition to many other features. The floor plans at our luxury apartments in Chicago offer additions like enormous walk-in closets, chef inspired kitchens, lavish master baths, dedicated dining rooms, over sized living rooms and bedrooms, grand hallways, and ample storage. Enjoy fabulous skyline views that are second to none from your own private balcony. Grand Plaza truly offers city living at its best; come and see for yourself.

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Health Club, Pool, Garage, Bicycle Room, Storage, WiFi, Common Outdoor Space, Business Center, Balcony, Dishwasher, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 North State Street have any available units?
535 North State Street has a unit available for $1,803 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 North State Street have?
Some of 535 North State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 North State Street currently offering any rent specials?
535 North State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 North State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 North State Street is pet friendly.
Does 535 North State Street offer parking?
Yes, 535 North State Street does offer parking.
Does 535 North State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 North State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 North State Street have a pool?
Yes, 535 North State Street has a pool.
Does 535 North State Street have accessible units?
No, 535 North State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 535 North State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 North State Street has units with dishwashers.
