535 North State Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center doorman elevator parking pool bike storage garage internet access

This is proud to present an impressive array of floor plan options for your consideration. Our layouts include spacious Chicago studio apartments, along with expansive convertible, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes; choose from options that include from one to three baths, in addition to many other features. The floor plans at our luxury apartments in Chicago offer additions like enormous walk-in closets, chef inspired kitchens, lavish master baths, dedicated dining rooms, over sized living rooms and bedrooms, grand hallways, and ample storage. Enjoy fabulous skyline views that are second to none from your own private balcony. Grand Plaza truly offers city living at its best; come and see for yourself.



Amenities:

Doorman, Elevator, Health Club, Pool, Garage, Bicycle Room, Storage, WiFi, Common Outdoor Space, Business Center, Balcony, Dishwasher, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit

Contact us to schedule a showing.