Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

137 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove Village, IL

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
22 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
636 Stone Brook Ct
636 Stone Brook Court, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fall in Love with this Spacious 2 Bedroom + a Loft Townhome! Enter the Home through the Big Foyer with a Great Living Room with Fire Place to Cozy Up Next to! Open Kitchen with ALL Stainless Steel Appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1553 Texas Street
1553 Texas Street, Elk Grove Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1551 sqft
THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
529 NORTHPORT Drive
529 Northport Drive, Elk Grove Village, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2200 sqft
Cordial...Comfy.. and S P A C I O U S... Eat in kitchen featuring s/s appliances. Cozy family room with f/p. Crown moulding in living room and dining room. Huge master bedroom suite... Neutral carpeting and paint...... Fenced yard..
Results within 1 mile of Elk Grove Village
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
$
8 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$985
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
50 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
60 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
46 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
16 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$843
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
40 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$960
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1470 Williamsburg Dr C2
1470 Williamsburg Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Unit C2 Available 07/01/20 1470 Williamsburg Dr Schaumburg - Property Id: 295000 Updated and spacious 2 bed/1 bath. 1 car garage. In unit laundry. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2370 S Goebbert Rd
2370 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1018 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath is in need of a sublease through at least August 30th 2020. If you love the place (which we are sure you will) you are able to sign a new lease prior to then to keep your unit.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1431 South Busse Road
1431 South Busse Road, Mount Prospect, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! UPDATED HOUSE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT. LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH LARGE ISLAND IN THE MIDDLE. NEW BATHROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR. NEW WASHER / DRYER.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
665 Morningside Court
665 Morningside Court, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Are you looking for U N I Q U E ? This H U G E 1st floor unit features a Northwoods feel. It's like a vacation year round... in town location home, located on a quite cul-de-sac. Relax in the living which features a cozy electric FP.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
920 Surrey Drive
920 Surrey Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
FABULOUS LOCATION AND MOVE IN CONDITION! EASY ACCESS TO RT. 53 AND ALL THAT SCHAUMBURG OFFERS.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
603 East Falcon Drive
603 East Falcon Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 603 East Falcon Drive in Arlington Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
93 Lambert Drive
93 Lambert Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2nd floor coach home in Lexington Village, ready for immediate occupancy! Freshly painted through out... Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar , tons of cabinets, plus huge pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
940 Yosemite Trail
940 Yosemite Trail, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
MAIN LEVEL RANCH STYLE 2 BEDROOM MANOR HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE ON QUIET STREET. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT AND NEWER FLOORING! EAT IN KITCHEN HAS WALK-IN PANTRY, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS AND TILE BACKSPLASH.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
40 North WATERFORD Drive
40 North Waterford Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A COMPLETELY MOVE IN READY 2 BED 1.1 BATH 2 STORY TOWN HOUSE IN DUNBAR LAKES COMMUNITY. EAST SCHAUMBURG LOCATION. GREAT AMENITIES IN THE COMMUNITY LIKE CLUBHOUSE AND POOL.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
116 BLACKHAWK Lane
116 Blackhawk Ct, Wood Dale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1980 sqft
NEWER TOWN HOME IN MINT CONDITION! POPULAR FENWICK MODEL! LESS THAN 3 YEARS OLD! EASY ACCESS TO EXPRESSWAYS AND TRANSPORTATION! LIVING ROOM WITH SEE THROUGH FIREPLACE! FINISHED BASEMENT!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1108 HAMPTON HARBOR
1108 Hampton Harbor, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED PENTHOUSE MODEL WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE. KITCHEN WAS REMODELED FEW YEARS AGO WITH 42" MAPLE CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS, APPLIANCES AND CERAMIC FLOOR. REMODELED CERAMIC TILE BATH. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY. PERGO FLOORS.

Median Rent in Elk Grove Village

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Elk Grove Village is $994, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,169.
Studio
$856
1 Bed
$994
2 Beds
$1,169
3+ Beds
$1,495
City GuideElk Grove Village
While not completely full of wild animals, Elk Grove Village in Illinois is home to some wild people. Maybe there's something in the food? Billy Corgan and James Iha (of Smashing Pumpkins fame) would know, as they both hail from this quaint grove.

Elk Grove Village actually contains a grove full of elk. The elk weren't original residents of this part of the country, but that didn't stop a guy called Busse from importing them from Montana in the 1920s. I guess he just thought they were neat? Luckily, the 33,000 residents in town still overpower the elk. If things get a bit hairy, though, Chicago's O'Hare Airport is pretty close by, so escape wouldn't be too difficult. Is a huge industrial site really so different from that original plan for a natural utopia? OK, it is. But there are lots of jobs!

Having trouble with Craigslist Elk Grove Village? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Getting Into the Grove

Moving to Elk Grove Village

Regardless of your chosen occupation, chances are there's an employer in town perfect for you. There are 10 major employers in Elk Grove Village that are responsible for employing thousands of nearby residents. The top employer by a mile is the Alexian Brothers Medical Center. These guys hire nearly 2,000 workers to help provide decent medical care for the county, as well as to do the less-lifesaving-but-also-important paperwork and filing. After the Medical Center, the largest local employers are Automatic Data Processing, Citigroup, The American Academy of Pediatrics, HCR Manor Care, Elk Grove High School, Steiner Electric, RR Donnelley and the Material Sciences Corporation. Also, let's not forget the Village of Elk Grove Village. No, that's not a misprint. That is simply the name of the municipal building. Village of Elk Grove Village.

Famous Residents and Native Sons

Did we already mention the frontman from the Smashing Pumpkins? Yeah, Billy Corgan. From right here in Elk Grove! Ditto with the band's guitarist, James Iha, so really the whole world has Elk Grove Village to thank for the band's content. It's the same story with the soap opera actor John Loprieno, president of the Chicago Blackhawks John McDonough, and authors Dave Cullen, Bill Kelly and Jerry Jenkins. Impressed? Great! Come on down and add your own special flavor to the gang.

Houses and Rental Apartments in Elk Grove

Apartments for rent in Elk Grove Village are not available in large numbers, but there are a few options available if that's the direction you want to take. If you have passed that magical age of 65, there is good news on the housing front: seniors' apartments cost less and are more readily available. If you're a bit younger or just don't want to hang out with people your age, you're going to be spending a few hundred dollars more in rent every month, not including utilities.

The rental cost for a house is not that much higher than an apartment, and you get a lot of extra space, you know, for activities and stuff. The lawns are spacious, the architecture sometimes quite fascinating, and all in all renting a house in this town is a good deal.

Living in Elk Grove

Cyclists Welcome

The Tour of Elk Grove is a popular bike race modeled after the French Tour de Paris. The first bicycle race was held in 2006 for the town's 50th anniversary since incorporation as an official American town. Over the span of 3 days, there were 16 professional and amateur bicycle races that covered a total distance of 172 miles. This has been a major draw for tourists and athletes in the years since 2006, so much so that the town hopes to hold an annual Tour. So basically, if you are an enthusiastic athlete who really enjoys biking, this is THE town for you to call home, specifically because the men's local team really needs to step it up and beat the foreigners! If biking's not so much your thing, get a vendor's license and sell hot dogs and beer to all the gawkers. You know they'll love it.

A surprising Asian influence

There is a top-rated restaurant called the Tofu House, and a popular local newspaper published in no other than Korean. So great! This means that when you find a house or apartment to rent in Elk Grove Village, you'll have something fun to eat on Fridays. And Saturdays. The scheduling really isn't important. Obviously if you actually have Korean heritage, this might be considered a plus if you like to keep up on the news and eat something that your grandmother might have cooked for you when you were small. It's always comforting to keep a little piece of your childhood alive, wherever you may roam.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Elk Grove Village?
In Elk Grove Village, the median rent is $856 for a studio, $994 for a 1-bedroom, $1,169 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,495 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Elk Grove Village, check out our monthly Elk Grove Village Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Elk Grove Village?
Some of the colleges located in the Elk Grove Village area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Elk Grove Village?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Elk Grove Village from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Evanston, and Waukegan.

