137 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove Village, IL

Living in Elk Grove

Cyclists Welcome

The Tour of Elk Grove is a popular bike race modeled after the French Tour de Paris. The first bicycle race was held in 2006 for the town's 50th anniversary since incorporation as an official American town. Over the span of 3 days, there were 16 professional and amateur bicycle races that covered a total distance of 172 miles. This has been a major draw for tourists and athletes in the years since 2006, so much so that the town hopes to hold an annual Tour. So basically, if you are an enthusiastic athlete who really enjoys biking, this is THE town for you to call home, specifically because the men's local team really needs to step it up and beat the foreigners! If biking's not so much your thing, get a vendor's license and sell hot dogs and beer to all the gawkers. You know they'll love it.

A surprising Asian influence

There is a top-rated restaurant called the Tofu House, and a popular local newspaper published in no other than Korean. So great! This means that when you find a house or apartment to rent in Elk Grove Village, you'll have something fun to eat on Fridays. And Saturdays. The scheduling really isn't important. Obviously if you actually have Korean heritage, this might be considered a plus if you like to keep up on the news and eat something that your grandmother might have cooked for you when you were small. It's always comforting to keep a little piece of your childhood alive, wherever you may roam.