This 20-unit building at 11932 South Stewart Ave in the West Pullman area south of Chicago offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent! Apartments may include an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, and free heat. Walking distance to The Warehouse Food Market, New Look Deli Grill, Sallis Bakery & Desserts, and West Pullman Park. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at Stewart Ridge or CTA bus lines 34 & 119. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!