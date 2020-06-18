504 N Wells St 1903

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym hot tub internet access

NEW RIVER NORTH 1BED WITH BALCONY - Property Id: 257034



Walking distance to the best merchandise mart, grocery stores, restaurants, bars, galleries, public transportation and so much more!



Apartment has washer and dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, great closet space, private balcony and more. Plus incredible all included & 24/7 state of the art building amenities.



Available now! Offering second month rent free if move-in before 4/30.



Utility package is $135/month, and includes Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash, Cable & Internet.



Laurin Bello, Broker.

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.



