Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

504 N Wells St 1903

504 N Wells St · (312) 614-9439
Location

504 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1903 · Avail. now

$2,555

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
internet access
NEW RIVER NORTH 1BED WITH BALCONY - Property Id: 257034

Walking distance to the best merchandise mart, grocery stores, restaurants, bars, galleries, public transportation and so much more!

Apartment has washer and dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, great closet space, private balcony and more. Plus incredible all included & 24/7 state of the art building amenities.

Available now! Offering second month rent free if move-in before 4/30.

Utility package is $135/month, and includes Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash, Cable & Internet.

Laurin Bello, Broker.
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257034
Property Id 257034

(RLNE5688793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 N Wells St 1903 have any available units?
504 N Wells St 1903 has a unit available for $2,555 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 N Wells St 1903 have?
Some of 504 N Wells St 1903's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 N Wells St 1903 currently offering any rent specials?
504 N Wells St 1903 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 N Wells St 1903 pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 N Wells St 1903 is pet friendly.
Does 504 N Wells St 1903 offer parking?
No, 504 N Wells St 1903 does not offer parking.
Does 504 N Wells St 1903 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 N Wells St 1903 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 N Wells St 1903 have a pool?
No, 504 N Wells St 1903 does not have a pool.
Does 504 N Wells St 1903 have accessible units?
No, 504 N Wells St 1903 does not have accessible units.
Does 504 N Wells St 1903 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 N Wells St 1903 has units with dishwashers.
