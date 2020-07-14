All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

5836 W Madison St

5836 W Madison St · (312) 878-2743
Location

5836 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60644
Austin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13-202 · Avail. now

$885

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5836 W Madison St.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 42-unit property in South Austin, Chicago features On-Site Laundry, Phone Entry Intercom, Security Cameras, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Free Heat, High-end Finishes, and Hardwood Floors. Just minutes away from Columbus Park, Subway, and Mario's Butcher Shop & Food. Easily accessible to downtown and Oak Park via Madison & Mayfield Bus Line and the CTA Blue and Green Line. Pets are welcome!
Nearby Pangea Apartments

Oak Park Apartments
Austin Apartments
North Austin Apartments
Garfield Park Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5836 W Madison St have any available units?
5836 W Madison St has a unit available for $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5836 W Madison St have?
Some of 5836 W Madison St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5836 W Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
5836 W Madison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5836 W Madison St pet-friendly?
No, 5836 W Madison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5836 W Madison St offer parking?
No, 5836 W Madison St does not offer parking.
Does 5836 W Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5836 W Madison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5836 W Madison St have a pool?
No, 5836 W Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 5836 W Madison St have accessible units?
No, 5836 W Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 5836 W Madison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5836 W Madison St does not have units with dishwashers.
