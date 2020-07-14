5836 W Madison St

Amenities
This 42-unit property in South Austin, Chicago features On-Site Laundry, Phone Entry Intercom, Security Cameras, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Free Heat, High-end Finishes, and Hardwood Floors. Just minutes away from Columbus Park, Subway, and Mario's Butcher Shop & Food. Easily accessible to downtown and Oak Park via Madison & Mayfield Bus Line and the CTA Blue and Green Line. Pets are welcome!
