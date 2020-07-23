662 Apartments for rent in Burbank, IL

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
7803 Central Avenue
7803 South Central Avenue, Burbank, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,885
1721 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
8154 Natoma Avenue
8154 Natoma Avenue, Burbank, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1472 sqft
Cozy fully rehabbed brick Cape Cod with a 2 Car detached Garage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5510 84th Place
5510 84th Place, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1020 sqft
GORGEOUS NEWLY REMODELED 3 BED, 1 BATH HOME. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING, WASHER & DRYER, LARGE DECK, BACKYARD, EXTENDED 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NO PETS. NON SMOKING.
Results within 1 mile of Burbank
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Little Palestine
Reverb Oak Lawn
9301 S Harlem Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
873 sqft
reVerb Oak Lawn is a newly renovated three-building apartment community in Oak Lawn, IL with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
8742 South Duffy Avenue
8742 South Duffy Avenue, Hometown, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
744 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex with 1 car garage and patio. Kitchen with eating area and nice large living room. Washer/Dryer included. Fenced yard 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers. Close to school, park and shopping.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
9440 South 51st Avenue
9440 51st Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9440 South 51st Avenue in Oak Lawn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
8757 S Kilbourn Avenue
8757 Kilbourne Avenue, Hometown, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8757 S Kilbourn Avenue in Hometown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Burbank
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$862
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6238-44 S Western Ave
6238 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$695
280 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have granite counters and some carpeted floors, with tiled floors in bathrooms, kitchen and entryway. Heat is included in rent; building has controlled access.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
5458 Franklin Avenue
5458 Franklin Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1016 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4818 West 122nd Street
4818 West 122nd Street, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Great remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo! Laundry in unit and central air. Big master bedroom with 2 closets and half bath. Great location close to everything! New carpet and laminate flooring. Large balcony to enjoy this hot weather!

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11800 S Karlov Ave
11800 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Large, sunny 1000 sq/ ft 2 bedroom in Alsip! - Property Id: 302077 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in beautiful Alsip! Newly painted, along with updated bathroom and kitchen! Incredibly sunny, with North, East and South facing windows.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
5100 W. 96th St.
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Top level 2 bed/2 baths condo in downtown Oak Lawn - Property Id: 316976 Top level condo with green views of the courtyard. Steps from Metra station, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
2651-57 W. 65 th Street 8
2651 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$685
Unit 8 Available 07/25/20 JLD Properties LLC - Property Id: 320950 Beautiful one and two bedroom apartment. * 1st floor are hard wood floors *2nd floor bedroom is fully carpet.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Gage Park
2417 W 52nd St 1E
2417 W 52nd St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Unit 1E Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 24740 Beautiful newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath 1,100 square feet , Hardwood flooring thoughout 10 Minutes from Downtown Loop & Midway Airport walking distance from

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Gage Park
5602 S Francisco Ave
5602 South Francisco Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GORGEOUS NEW 2 BEDROOM IN GAGE PARK - Property Id: 307925 This chic find in the thriving Gage Park neighborhood offers a remarkable rehabbed floor plan.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brighton Park
4606 S Albany Ave 1
4606 South Albany Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious 3/1 bedroom apt for rent - Property Id: 235095 New rehab spacious 3/1 apartment for rent location convenient Brighton Park. Central heater and A.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7944 S Wolcott Ave 3
7944 South Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom In Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 314499 -Stainless steel appliances -Heat, water, sewer, trash and wifi included -Spacious apartment -CHA Welcomed APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS 550+ credit score NO EVICTIONS NO JUDGEMENTS OR

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hickory Hills
8818 Willow Rd
8818 Willow Road, Hickory Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
New Remodeled Hickory Hills Home for Rent - Excellent Schools - Feel free to leave a voice message at 630-474-4516. This Hickory Hills, broker-owned home for rent is located at 8818 Willow Rd.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
7239 South Campbell Avenue
7239 South Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Chicago Lawn. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: water. Small pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6228 South Sacramento Avenue
6228 South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Spacious three bedroom with large, separate living and dining rooms. Hardwood floors, kitchen with nice cabinet space, peninsula and granite countertops. Central air and appliances included. Concrete patio with gated yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Justice
7800 Banks Street
7800 Banks Street, Justice, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Property is in a quiet neighborhood. Easy access to highways. Plenty of storage space in the basement. Now available for renting.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5720 East Avenue
5720 South East Avenue, Countryside, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
Updated building, 1 bedroom garden unit with modern finishes, berber carpeting, eat in kitchen with tile backsplash, ceiling fan with light, fridge & range. Secure building and coin laundry on each floor + storage cage for each unit.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
11851 South Karlov Avenue
11851 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Bright updated apartment located on the third floor. Eating area in kitchen, pantry in kitchen. Two good size bedrooms - lots of closet space. Large living room to fit your furniture + sliding glass doors to balcony for some outdoor space.
City GuideBurbank
If you are looking for an apartment to rent in Burbank, Illinois, and hoping to live in a bit tourism town with lots of crowds and famous people on every corner, that's really not likely to happen. Sorry, but you'll have to just rest easy knowing you can actually rest... easily.

Before you begin looking for apartments locators and trying to track down one with an outstanding view, consider what the city has to offer. If you are working in Chicago, it's a short 26-minute route to work. Sharing a city border with Chicago means all of the city's amenities are within minutes of your home, which makes those day trips into the city pretty easy to manage.

Having trouble with Craigslist Burbank? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Neighborhoods in Burbank

Let's get honest here. You will find condo rentals and home rentals throughout the entire city. Burbank isn't broken into a number of smaller neighborhoods either. In fact, it has one major neighborhood designation and that's Scottsdale.

Scottsdale: Home to about 4300 homes. You will find home rentals, condo rentals, and a few apartment rentals here.

Living in Burbank

What's life like in Burbank? From the garage sales to the large spacious yards with some of the homes, this is typical suburban life. There's also a moderately sized parks division here. You're close enough to the golf courses and Chicago sports, but getting into town (or out of it after a game) can be a long process.

Tips for Moving to Burbank

Plan to rent an apartment at least two months prior to moving in, and you'll need to take some time to browse the options before that. The city has a number of apartments available on an ongoing basis. Most landlords here do require employment verification, credit scores that are good or better, and a good rental history. It will not be easy to find an apartment with utilities included in Burbank, but there are some options that are out there.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Burbank?
Apartment Rentals in Burbank start at $1,700/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Burbank?
Some of the colleges located in the Burbank area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Burbank?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Burbank from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

