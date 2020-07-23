662 Apartments for rent in Burbank, IL

Tips for Moving to Burbank

Plan to rent an apartment at least two months prior to moving in, and you'll need to take some time to browse the options before that. The city has a number of apartments available on an ongoing basis. Most landlords here do require employment verification, credit scores that are good or better, and a good rental history. It will not be easy to find an apartment with utilities included in Burbank, but there are some options that are out there.