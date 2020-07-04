All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Reside on Roscoe

532 W Roscoe St · (773) 832-5856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

532 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0364 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 379 sqft

Unit 0463 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 382 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0576 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 0161 · Avail. now

$1,613

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 0365 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reside on Roscoe.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
media room
accessible
garage
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Reside On Roscoe is urban edgy on the outside and light, bright and fanciful on the inside. Studio apartments and one-bedroom apartments await residents, along with pubs, clubs, theaters, artsy boutiques and exquisite dining options -- all right outside the door! Community amenities include controlled access, laundry facilities, 24/7 concierge service and 24-hour maintenance services. Lease your new home with Reside on Roscoe today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $350 per dog
rent: $25/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reside on Roscoe have any available units?
Reside on Roscoe has 6 units available starting at $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Reside on Roscoe have?
Some of Reside on Roscoe's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reside on Roscoe currently offering any rent specials?
Reside on Roscoe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reside on Roscoe pet-friendly?
Yes, Reside on Roscoe is pet friendly.
Does Reside on Roscoe offer parking?
Yes, Reside on Roscoe offers parking.
Does Reside on Roscoe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reside on Roscoe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reside on Roscoe have a pool?
No, Reside on Roscoe does not have a pool.
Does Reside on Roscoe have accessible units?
Yes, Reside on Roscoe has accessible units.
Does Reside on Roscoe have units with dishwashers?
No, Reside on Roscoe does not have units with dishwashers.
