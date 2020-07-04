Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage media room accessible garage

Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Reside On Roscoe is urban edgy on the outside and light, bright and fanciful on the inside. Studio apartments and one-bedroom apartments await residents, along with pubs, clubs, theaters, artsy boutiques and exquisite dining options -- all right outside the door! Community amenities include controlled access, laundry facilities, 24/7 concierge service and 24-hour maintenance services. Lease your new home with Reside on Roscoe today!