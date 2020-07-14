Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse coffee bar concierge fire pit hot tub internet access media room package receiving smoke-free community

Circa 922 is your hidden gem in the heart of the West Loop, home to boutique apartment living in a setting where everything you need is right outside your door. Circa 922 features cutting-edge eco-centric design combined with the classic architecture of a Printers Loft building from the early 1900s. Our new contemporary style building will feature open floor plans showcasing floor to ceiling windows, subway tile backsplashes and Grohe water fixtures. The completely restored Printers Loft compliments the new building with 12 foot ceilings, exposed brick walls and a variety of floor plans. In all of the apartment homes, you will relish designer kitchens featuring quartz or granite countertops and stainless steel appliances as well as in-home washers and dryers. Many residences feature private balconies and Bluetooth audio so you can come home listening to your favorite music. Circa 922 sets the standard for the best in apartment living featuring Studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes. Offering the best of both worlds with both loft & modern style apartment homes, superior customer service, and a cozy home feeling, the Circa 922 community has it all.