Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:47 PM

Circa 922

922 W Washington Blvd · (312) 516-4323
Location

922 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0918 · Avail. now

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Unit 0818 · Avail. now

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Unit 1118 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0417 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 0815 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 0414 · Avail. now

$2,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0601 · Avail. now

$3,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 993 sqft

Unit 0420 · Avail. now

$3,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Circa 922.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
smoke-free community
Circa 922 is your hidden gem in the heart of the West Loop, home to boutique apartment living in a setting where everything you need is right outside your door. Circa 922 features cutting-edge eco-centric design combined with the classic architecture of a Printers Loft building from the early 1900s. Our new contemporary style building will feature open floor plans showcasing floor to ceiling windows, subway tile backsplashes and Grohe water fixtures. The completely restored Printers Loft compliments the new building with 12 foot ceilings, exposed brick walls and a variety of floor plans. In all of the apartment homes, you will relish designer kitchens featuring quartz or granite countertops and stainless steel appliances as well as in-home washers and dryers. Many residences feature private balconies and Bluetooth audio so you can come home listening to your favorite music. Circa 922 sets the standard for the best in apartment living featuring Studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes. Offering the best of both worlds with both loft & modern style apartment homes, superior customer service, and a cozy home feeling, the Circa 922 community has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Dogs
fee: $500 (1 dog), $750 (2 dogs)
Cats
fee: $250 per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Circa 922 have any available units?
Circa 922 has 8 units available starting at $1,810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Circa 922 have?
Some of Circa 922's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Circa 922 currently offering any rent specials?
Circa 922 is offering the following rent specials: MEET US ONLINE or IN-PERSON + Up to one month FREE! --- *Restrictions apply - new clients & select units only, must be within 48 hours of your tour!
Is Circa 922 pet-friendly?
Yes, Circa 922 is pet friendly.
Does Circa 922 offer parking?
Yes, Circa 922 offers parking.
Does Circa 922 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Circa 922 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Circa 922 have a pool?
Yes, Circa 922 has a pool.
Does Circa 922 have accessible units?
Yes, Circa 922 has accessible units.
Does Circa 922 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Circa 922 has units with dishwashers.
