4909 Cuyler

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking media room new construction

Stunning top floor one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Portage Park features brand new kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, spacious living area, updated bathroom, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, central heat and air, large bedroom, ample closet space, laundry room in building, parking available, and pets welcome! Steps to Portage Theater, shopping, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease