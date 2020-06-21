All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

4909 Cuyler

4909 W Cuyler Ave · (773) 938-0036
Location

4909 W Cuyler Ave, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
media room
new construction
Stunning top floor one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Portage Park features brand new kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, spacious living area, updated bathroom, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, central heat and air, large bedroom, ample closet space, laundry room in building, parking available, and pets welcome! Steps to Portage Theater, shopping, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Cuyler have any available units?
4909 Cuyler has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4909 Cuyler have?
Some of 4909 Cuyler's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Cuyler currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Cuyler isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Cuyler pet-friendly?
Yes, 4909 Cuyler is pet friendly.
Does 4909 Cuyler offer parking?
Yes, 4909 Cuyler does offer parking.
Does 4909 Cuyler have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 Cuyler does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Cuyler have a pool?
No, 4909 Cuyler does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Cuyler have accessible units?
No, 4909 Cuyler does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Cuyler have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4909 Cuyler has units with dishwashers.
