Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4810 N Hermitage 1

4810 North Hermitage Avenue · (773) 357-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4810 North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Ravenswood Rehab - Heat included! Dog-Friendly - Property Id: 76073

Huge Ravenswood 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath with an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen & space for dining room. 5-minute walk to Ravenswood Metra, Marianos, Starbucks, LA Fitness and more. 10 minute walk to Damen Brown Line.

Newly Remodeled Space includes:

-Refurbished Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Fridge, Stove & Microwave
-Large Open Living Room
-Bedroom that will fit King Size Bed
-Big Bathroom with new Bath Tile & Fixtures
-New Flooring Throughout
-New Light Fixtures
-New Windows
-Newly Painted & Finished in Grey Tones

Heat Included!!!!
Sleeve AC Unit Included
Laundry in Building

*Parking Available at additional monthly rent*

Included in Rent: Heat, Water, Maintenance, & Trash

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats / DOG FRIENDLY with pet fee

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Contact us today to schedule your private showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76073
Property Id 76073

(RLNE5810659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 N Hermitage 1 have any available units?
4810 N Hermitage 1 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 N Hermitage 1 have?
Some of 4810 N Hermitage 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 N Hermitage 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4810 N Hermitage 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 N Hermitage 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 N Hermitage 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4810 N Hermitage 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4810 N Hermitage 1 does offer parking.
Does 4810 N Hermitage 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 N Hermitage 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 N Hermitage 1 have a pool?
No, 4810 N Hermitage 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4810 N Hermitage 1 have accessible units?
No, 4810 N Hermitage 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 N Hermitage 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4810 N Hermitage 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
