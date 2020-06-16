4810 N Hermitage 1

Amenities
Ravenswood Rehab - Heat included! Dog-Friendly - Property Id: 76073
Huge Ravenswood 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath with an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen & space for dining room. 5-minute walk to Ravenswood Metra, Marianos, Starbucks, LA Fitness and more. 10 minute walk to Damen Brown Line.
Newly Remodeled Space includes:
-Refurbished Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Fridge, Stove & Microwave
-Large Open Living Room
-Bedroom that will fit King Size Bed
-Big Bathroom with new Bath Tile & Fixtures
-New Flooring Throughout
-New Light Fixtures
-New Windows
-Newly Painted & Finished in Grey Tones
Heat Included!!!!
Sleeve AC Unit Included
Laundry in Building
*Parking Available at additional monthly rent*
Included in Rent: Heat, Water, Maintenance, & Trash
Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats / DOG FRIENDLY with pet fee
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Contact us today to schedule your private showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76073
