4505 N Malden St 2B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4505 N Malden St 2B

4505 North Malden Street · (224) 315-1551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4505 North Malden Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Spacious 2BD Apartments In Uptown - Property Id: 320315

Enjoy living in a recently restored historic gem in the Uptown Neighborhood! The building offers affordable, comfortable, and convenient apartments! Come and take a tour of the 2BD unit. The units have hardwood floors, large walk- in closets, and eat- in kitchens. The utilities included are cooking gas, water, and waste. The tenant pays heat, and electric.

Within walking distance to Truman College, CTA Wilson Red line Station, and CTA bus. In close proximity to Aldi, Jewel, and Wilson Grocery Store. The neighborhood offers a variety of local gyms, restaurants, shopping, and nightlife!

Apartment/ Building Features:
- Hardwood Floors
- Walk- In Closet
- Renovated Bathroom
- Secured Entry
- Internet/Cable Ready
- Laundry Rooms
- 24 hour engineer
- Online Tenant Portal

To Schedule A Showing Contact:
Sha-ron Smith
(224) 315-1551 (Texts are okay)
Landstar Realty Group
*Prices subject to change*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4505-n-malden-st-chicago-il-unit-2b/320315
Property Id 320315

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5945662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4505 N Malden St 2B have any available units?
4505 N Malden St 2B has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4505 N Malden St 2B have?
Some of 4505 N Malden St 2B's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4505 N Malden St 2B currently offering any rent specials?
4505 N Malden St 2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4505 N Malden St 2B pet-friendly?
No, 4505 N Malden St 2B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4505 N Malden St 2B offer parking?
No, 4505 N Malden St 2B does not offer parking.
Does 4505 N Malden St 2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4505 N Malden St 2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4505 N Malden St 2B have a pool?
No, 4505 N Malden St 2B does not have a pool.
Does 4505 N Malden St 2B have accessible units?
No, 4505 N Malden St 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 4505 N Malden St 2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4505 N Malden St 2B does not have units with dishwashers.
