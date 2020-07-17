4505 N Malden St 2B

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated

Spacious 2BD Apartments In Uptown - Property Id: 320315



Enjoy living in a recently restored historic gem in the Uptown Neighborhood! The building offers affordable, comfortable, and convenient apartments! Come and take a tour of the 2BD unit. The units have hardwood floors, large walk- in closets, and eat- in kitchens. The utilities included are cooking gas, water, and waste. The tenant pays heat, and electric.



Within walking distance to Truman College, CTA Wilson Red line Station, and CTA bus. In close proximity to Aldi, Jewel, and Wilson Grocery Store. The neighborhood offers a variety of local gyms, restaurants, shopping, and nightlife!



Apartment/ Building Features:

- Hardwood Floors

- Walk- In Closet

- Renovated Bathroom

- Secured Entry

- Internet/Cable Ready

- Laundry Rooms

- 24 hour engineer

- Online Tenant Portal



To Schedule A Showing Contact:

Sha-ron Smith

(224) 315-1551 (Texts are okay)

Landstar Realty Group

*Prices subject to change*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4505-n-malden-st-chicago-il-unit-2b/320315

No Dogs Allowed



