Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

5055-61 N Damen

5055 North Damen Avenue · (773) 570-2084
Location

5055 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5055-61 N Damen.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
This courtyard building, located in Ravenswood, offers both vintage and renovated 1 and 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 785 to 925 sqft.

Units include:

FREE Heat
Hardwood Floors
Laundry On-Site
Gas Range

With updated units having dishwashers, SS appliances, and granite countertops.

While located on a tree-lined street, nearby blocks host plenty of places to eat, shop, enjoy nightlife, and Winnemac Park is located on the adjacent block.

Getting around the city is easy with the Damen (#50) and Foster (#92) bus routes just steps away, which can also quickly get you to the Damen Brown Line, Berwyn Red Line, and Ravenswood Metra stations.

Located near the intersection of Damen & Foster.

NO Security Deposit!

Cat friendly.

Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.

ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience.
To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range, please visit our website at ww

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5055-61 N Damen have any available units?
5055-61 N Damen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5055-61 N Damen have?
Some of 5055-61 N Damen's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5055-61 N Damen currently offering any rent specials?
5055-61 N Damen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5055-61 N Damen pet-friendly?
Yes, 5055-61 N Damen is pet friendly.
Does 5055-61 N Damen offer parking?
No, 5055-61 N Damen does not offer parking.
Does 5055-61 N Damen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5055-61 N Damen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5055-61 N Damen have a pool?
No, 5055-61 N Damen does not have a pool.
Does 5055-61 N Damen have accessible units?
No, 5055-61 N Damen does not have accessible units.
Does 5055-61 N Damen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5055-61 N Damen has units with dishwashers.
