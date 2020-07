Amenities

Huge 2b/2.5b Duplex Down w/ Large Outdoor Terrace in River West (449 Carpenter) Available September 1* Features: 2 Private Floors (Duplex Down Unit) 2.5 Baths (1/2 bath on upper level; 2 en suites on lower level) Brand New SS Kitchen Appliances In Unit Laundry Central Heat/Air Hardwood Floors Throughout Oversized Private Outdoor Patio Great Natural Light Spacious Bedrooms (smaller bedroom would ideally fit full size bed) Large Closets Enormous Living Space Granite Counters Intercom System Eccobee Thermostats Neighborhood: 4 blocks from Blue Line Stop @Grand Ave. 1 Block from Grand Ave. Bus Extremely Easy Highway Access Short walk to popular West Loop restaurants, shopping, grocery stores and more! Professionally Managed Building No Security Deposit Required Pet Friendly (no restrictions) Call/Text Roxanne for showings 630-338-7917



Terms: One year lease