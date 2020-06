Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Let this charming 2 bedroom + den be your next home. Recently rehabbed unit with updated kitchen and bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, spacious rooms, in unit laundry, central air, dishwasher, and great storage. Easy street parking, just seconds from the Montrose Blue Line and Mayfair Metra. Available May 1, pets allowed with additional pet deposit.