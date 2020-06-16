All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 440 North Wabash Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
440 North Wabash Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:24 AM

440 North Wabash Avenue

440 North Wabash Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1251955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

440 North Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
doorman
business center
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
doorman
gym
pool
bike storage
media room
sauna
Spacious one bedroom has a great corner Southeast view of river and city scape. Walk-in closets, slate floor entry to unit and kitchen, mirrored dining wall adds to the spacious feel of this unit. 850 sq. ft. of well planned space. Amenities include exercise room, business center, 24-hr doorman, bike storage, party room, video room, indoor pool, sauna, whirlpool, sundeck. Area: State Street and Michigan Avenue shopping, many food chains, Theater District, nightlife and restaurants--all close by.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 North Wabash Avenue have any available units?
440 North Wabash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 North Wabash Avenue have?
Some of 440 North Wabash Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 North Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
440 North Wabash Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 North Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 North Wabash Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 440 North Wabash Avenue offer parking?
No, 440 North Wabash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 440 North Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 North Wabash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 North Wabash Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 440 North Wabash Avenue has a pool.
Does 440 North Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 440 North Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 440 North Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 North Wabash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 440 North Wabash Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3846 N Southport Ave
3846 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
1635 W Cortland
1635 West Cortland Street
Chicago, IL 60622
5100 S. Ellis Avenue
5100 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside at 849
849 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
846 N Hoyne
846 North Hoyne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
3834 N. Sheffield
3834 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
Park Fullerton by Reside
325 W Fullerton Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
3244 North Lakewood Ave. Apt.
3244 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity