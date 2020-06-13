/
/
western springs
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM
276 Apartments for rent in Western Springs, IL📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
551 51 Sheridan
551 51st Street, Western Springs, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom, one bathroom in charming Evanston courtyard building features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Field Park
1 Unit Available
534 34 Hinman
534 East Ogden Avenue, Western Springs, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome! Steps to
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
4824 Wolf Road
4824 Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1614 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4824 Wolf Road in Western Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
1410 49th Court South
1410 49th Pl South, Western Springs, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
Move-in ready - Executive care free living in this stunning & sophisticated end unit Townhome in prestigious Western Springs Commonwealth community. New carpet throughout and freshly painted.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Old Town North
1 Unit Available
1117 Ogden Avenue
1117 East Ogden Avenue, Western Springs, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1740 sqft
Updated home available NOW. 3 bedrooms , 3 Baths & 2 car garage. Walk to parks, Close to I-294, great shopping and restaurants. Excellent schools,sunny and airy,neutral colors throughout, hardwood & tile flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Western Springs
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
13 South Waiola Avenue
13 South Waiola Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
A fantastic rental opportunity just 1/2 block to Stone Ave Metra Station. Parking, and laundry on-site. Three finished levels. Gorgeous kitchen with dishwasher, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, and ceramic tile.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5649 South Oak Street
5649 South Oak Street, Hinsdale, IL
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
4218 sqft
LUXURY ABOUNDS IN THIS FRENCH PROVINCIAL 6 BED 7.1 BATH HOME.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
14 Charleston Road
14 Charleston Road, Hinsdale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4432 sqft
Gorgeous spacious updated home on the Grand Charleston Parkway. The house has beautiful crown molding, large living room, dining room and family room on the main level. One full bath and a powder room are also on the main level.
Results within 5 miles of Western Springs
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
47 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
6 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
27 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$989
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
47 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,498
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
33 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
19 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
2129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2998 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
South Maywood
1 Unit Available
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Village
1 Unit Available
804 S 15th Ave
804 S 15th Ave, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Apartment features hardwood floors thru-out, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, tiled bathrooms, decorative lighting and central air and heat. On-site laundry room & off-street parking on a private. lot.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
185 E Oneida Ave.
185 Oneida Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
185 E Oneida Ave.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3504 Adams St BSMT
3504 Adams Street, Bellwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3504 Adams St - Property Id: 273945 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apt for rent with new Flooring in Living Room. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273945 Property Id 273945 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847780)
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1205 N La Grange Rd 2W
1205 South La Grange Road, La Grange Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Unit 2W Available 06/20/20 1205 La Grange Rd 4-FLAT - Property Id: 297894 ***NO PETS*** Beautiful 4-Flat property located 1 mile from I-290 and between I-294 and I-55. Well-maintained building with outdoor seating and grilling.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashford of Westmont
1 Unit Available
1116 Ashford Ln
1116 Ashford Lane, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
This beautiful and completely upgraded single family house is located Ashford community in the best Hinsdale Central Hugh school district. 2 car attached garage. First floor has hardwood throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
430 S Linden Ave
430 South Linden Avenue, Westmont, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
This magnificent single family house is located in the best Hinsdale Central high school district. Upstairs master bed room is hugh. 2 big walk in closet. Bed room has carpet, fan and recess lights.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5516 Alabama Ave 2
5516 Alabama Avenue, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Recently updated, modern farmhouse-style apartment - Property Id: 283704 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283704 Property Id 283704 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5838119)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Western Springs rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,330.
Some of the colleges located in the Western Springs area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Western Springs from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Evanston, and Arlington Heights.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, ILOak Forest, ILBrookfield, ILChicago Ridge, IL