hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

RAVENSWOOD GEM! COMPLETELY REMODELED VINTAGE 1 BED - Property Id: 302567



Location: 4332 N Hermitage ave, Ravenswood, 60613

Rent: $1325

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!!!

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING



- Steps to Montrose Brown Line

- Large living space and dining area

- Queen/king size bedroom

- Ample closet space

- Tons of natural sunlight

- Modern bathroom

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Hardwood flooring



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302567

No Dogs Allowed



