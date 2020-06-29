All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4332 N Hermitage Ave

4332 North Hermitage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4332 North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
RAVENSWOOD GEM! COMPLETELY REMODELED VINTAGE 1 BED - Property Id: 302567

Location: 4332 N Hermitage ave, Ravenswood, 60613
Rent: $1325
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!!!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- Steps to Montrose Brown Line
- Large living space and dining area
- Queen/king size bedroom
- Ample closet space
- Tons of natural sunlight
- Modern bathroom
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Hardwood flooring

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302567
Property Id 302567

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5904299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

