Amenities
RAVENSWOOD GEM! COMPLETELY REMODELED VINTAGE 1 BED - Property Id: 302567
Location: 4332 N Hermitage ave, Ravenswood, 60613
Rent: $1325
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!!!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING
- Steps to Montrose Brown Line
- Large living space and dining area
- Queen/king size bedroom
- Ample closet space
- Tons of natural sunlight
- Modern bathroom
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Hardwood flooring
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302567
No Dogs Allowed
