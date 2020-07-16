All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4206 North Pulaski Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4206 North Pulaski Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

4206 North Pulaski Road

4206 North Pulaski Road · (855) 447-2338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Irving Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4206 North Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60641
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Model unit photos. Available ASAP! No security deposit! Spacious rehabbed 1 bed / 1 bath. The decorative fireplace & original woodwork provide vintage charm with modern amenities. Newer vinyl plank flooring, upgraded kitchen, ceiling fans, & dining room. New countertops, tons of natural light. Coin laundry & bring your window a/c units. Cats ok. Minutes to the Metra & Blue Line L Stop as well as Irving, Montrose, & the Expressway. Old Irving Park, Smoque BBQ, independence Park & more nearby. Walk Score 92 | Transit Score 68 | Bike Score 65. Public Transit: 0.3 Mi to the Blue Line 1 Mi to the Brown Line. 53 Bus line right outside the door, 54A/78/80 bus lines all within 0.3 Mi. 13-minute Lyft, 39-minute L ride, or a 55-minute cycle to The Loop. Huuuuurrry before it's gone! Fine print: MF: $500 | Apply at creditapp2dotcom | Anyone who is 18+ years old must fill out an application | Renters insurance is required | All funds must be certified (cashiers check | money order only) | Woof/Purr friendly (additional fees apply) | No smoking | Lease must end May - September of the following year(s) | Qualifications: Gross income must be 3x the amount of monthly rent or more, Good credit, good landlord references & no evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4206 North Pulaski Road have any available units?
4206 North Pulaski Road has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4206 North Pulaski Road have?
Some of 4206 North Pulaski Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4206 North Pulaski Road currently offering any rent specials?
4206 North Pulaski Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 North Pulaski Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4206 North Pulaski Road is pet friendly.
Does 4206 North Pulaski Road offer parking?
No, 4206 North Pulaski Road does not offer parking.
Does 4206 North Pulaski Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4206 North Pulaski Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 North Pulaski Road have a pool?
No, 4206 North Pulaski Road does not have a pool.
Does 4206 North Pulaski Road have accessible units?
No, 4206 North Pulaski Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 North Pulaski Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4206 North Pulaski Road has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4206 North Pulaski Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
3817-23 N Lawndale
3817 North Lawndale Avenue
Chicago, IL 60618
846 N Hoyne
846 North Hoyne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
2828 N Pine Grove
2828 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4715 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
1236 S Lawndale Ave
1236 S Lawndale Ave
Chicago, IL 60623
Luxe on Chicago
1838 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
750 N. Rush
750 N Rush
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity