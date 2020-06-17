5425 N Clark St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge 24hr maintenance parking

With a quirky atmosphere and distinctive flavor, Andersonville has quickly become one of the North Side's most popular neighborhoods. Between its specialty bakeries, dynamic bar scene and an incredible array of stylish boutiques, Andersonville is a thriving example of colorful urban living. 5425 N Clark features renovated two and three-bedroom apartments right in the heart of the Clark Street surrounded by restaurants, nightlife and boutiques. Come Reside With Us!Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents!