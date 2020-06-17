All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5425 N Clark St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5425 N Clark St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

5425 N Clark St

5425 N Clark St · (773) 839-3045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5425 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7702 · Avail. now

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 993 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2703 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,520

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5425 N Clark St.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
parking
With a quirky atmosphere and distinctive flavor, Andersonville has quickly become one of the North Side's most popular neighborhoods. Between its specialty bakeries, dynamic bar scene and an incredible array of stylish boutiques, Andersonville is a thriving example of colorful urban living. 5425 N Clark features renovated two and three-bedroom apartments right in the heart of the Clark Street surrounded by restaurants, nightlife and boutiques. Come Reside With Us!Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5425 N Clark St have any available units?
5425 N Clark St has 2 units available starting at $2,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5425 N Clark St have?
Some of 5425 N Clark St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5425 N Clark St currently offering any rent specials?
5425 N Clark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5425 N Clark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5425 N Clark St is pet friendly.
Does 5425 N Clark St offer parking?
Yes, 5425 N Clark St offers parking.
Does 5425 N Clark St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5425 N Clark St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5425 N Clark St have a pool?
No, 5425 N Clark St does not have a pool.
Does 5425 N Clark St have accessible units?
No, 5425 N Clark St does not have accessible units.
Does 5425 N Clark St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5425 N Clark St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5425 N Clark St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Oliver on LaSalle
1140 North La Salle Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
Reside on Roscoe
532 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
Xavier
625 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
18 East Elm
18 E Elm St
Chicago, IL 60611
630-38 1/2 W Arlington
630 1/2 W Arlington Place
Chicago, IL 60614
1000 N. LASALLE
1000 N Lasalle Blvd
Chicago, IL 60610
1001 South State
1001 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity