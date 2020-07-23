4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2

Amenities

3Bed/2Bath at SIX CORNERS! Gut Rehab in unit W/D - Property Id: 214904



New Rehab 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apt in Beautiful Portage Park Neighborhood. Located close to Public Transit-- Montrose Blue Line & Mayfair Metra



The unit has been rehabbed and includes:

-Eat-in kitchen with Brand New SS Appliances incl. Double

Door Fridge, Oven/range, Microwave, Dishwasher.

-2 Living Rooms

-Fresh Grey Paint Interior

-2 New Bathrooms w/ Fresh Tiling

-New Lighting Fixtures

-Hardwood Flooring

-Central Heat/AC (gas)

-In unit w/d



$70 Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4200-n-milwaukee-ct-chicago-il-unit-2/214904

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5941036)