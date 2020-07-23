All apartments in Chicago
4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2

4200 North Milwaukee Avenue · (773) 491-1713
Location

4200 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3Bed/2Bath at SIX CORNERS! Gut Rehab in unit W/D - Property Id: 214904

3Bed/2Ba on Milwaukee at SIX CORNERS! New Gut Rehab w/In-Unit Laundry & Eat-In Kitchen

New Rehab 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apt in Beautiful Portage Park Neighborhood. Located close to Public Transit-- Montrose Blue Line & Mayfair Metra

The unit has been rehabbed and includes:
-Eat-in kitchen with Brand New SS Appliances incl. Double
Door Fridge, Oven/range, Microwave, Dishwasher.
-2 Living Rooms
-Fresh Grey Paint Interior
-2 New Bathrooms w/ Fresh Tiling
-New Lighting Fixtures
-Hardwood Flooring
-Central Heat/AC (gas)
-In unit w/d

$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4200-n-milwaukee-ct-chicago-il-unit-2/214904
Property Id 214904

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5941036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2 have any available units?
4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2 have?
Some of 4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2 offer parking?
No, 4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2 have a pool?
No, 4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2 have accessible units?
No, 4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2 has units with dishwashers.
