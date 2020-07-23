4200 N Milwaukee Ct 2

Amenities
3Bed/2Bath at SIX CORNERS! Gut Rehab in unit W/D - Property Id: 214904
3Bed/2Ba on Milwaukee at SIX CORNERS! New Gut Rehab w/In-Unit Laundry & Eat-In Kitchen
New Rehab 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apt in Beautiful Portage Park Neighborhood. Located close to Public Transit-- Montrose Blue Line & Mayfair Metra
The unit has been rehabbed and includes:
-Eat-in kitchen with Brand New SS Appliances incl. Double
Door Fridge, Oven/range, Microwave, Dishwasher.
-2 Living Rooms
-Fresh Grey Paint Interior
-2 New Bathrooms w/ Fresh Tiling
-New Lighting Fixtures
-Hardwood Flooring
-Central Heat/AC (gas)
-In unit w/d
$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4200-n-milwaukee-ct-chicago-il-unit-2/214904
Property Id 214904
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5941036)