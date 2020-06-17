All apartments in Chicago
3919 North Lincoln Avenue
3919 North Lincoln Avenue

3919 North Lincoln Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1632515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3919 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
North Center

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
HUGE 4 bed 2 full bath apartment in convenient North Center location available 6/1. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, roomy four bedrooms with great closet space, kitchen with dishwasher and walk-in pantry, dedicated dining area, central heat and ac, beautiful bay windows, large rear deck, laundry and private storage on-site! Two short blocks from the Irving Park brown line stop and TRADER JOE'S! Live close to great shopping and entertainment. Available 6/1, cats only (no dogs!).

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 North Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
3919 North Lincoln Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3919 North Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 3919 North Lincoln Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 North Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3919 North Lincoln Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 North Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3919 North Lincoln Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3919 North Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
No, 3919 North Lincoln Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3919 North Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3919 North Lincoln Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 North Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 3919 North Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3919 North Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3919 North Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 North Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3919 North Lincoln Avenue has units with dishwashers.
