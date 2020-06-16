All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:17 AM

3824 North Clark Street

3824 North Clark Street · (312) 471-6444
Location

3824 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful 3BD/2BTH unit with hardwood floors, fireplace, new fans and fixtures, lighting, updated electrical and plumbing, wired high-speed internet, central A/C and furnace, vinyl windows, new kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite countertops, bathroom with double sink, walk-in shower with tiled wall and floor, and in-unit Washer / Dryer. Also features large porch with space for sitting/dining. Walking distance from Wrigleyville. Two blocks away from Addison Red Line station. Lively area with plenty of activities and innovative businesses such as Nuts on Clark, Sunnyside Dispensary, Snow Junkie Cafe, and Uncommon Ground. Variety of restaurants and shops to explore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 North Clark Street have any available units?
3824 North Clark Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 North Clark Street have?
Some of 3824 North Clark Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 North Clark Street currently offering any rent specials?
3824 North Clark Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 North Clark Street pet-friendly?
No, 3824 North Clark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3824 North Clark Street offer parking?
No, 3824 North Clark Street does not offer parking.
Does 3824 North Clark Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3824 North Clark Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 North Clark Street have a pool?
No, 3824 North Clark Street does not have a pool.
Does 3824 North Clark Street have accessible units?
No, 3824 North Clark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 North Clark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3824 North Clark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
