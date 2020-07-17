3824 North Clark Street - 2

Amenities
Beautiful 3BD/2BTH unit with hardwood floors, fireplace, new fans and fixtures, lighting, updated electrical and plumbing, wired high-speed internet, central A/C and furnace, vinyl windows, new kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite countertops, bathroom with double sink, walk-in shower with tiled wall and floor, and in-unit Washer / Dryer. Also features large porch with space for sitting/dining. Walking distance from Wrigleyville. Two blocks away from Addison Red Line station. Lively area with plenty of activities and innovative businesses such as Nuts on Clark, Sunnyside Dispensary, Snow Junkie Cafe, and Uncommon Ground. Variety of restaurants and shops to explore.
PIN 14-20-110-028-0000