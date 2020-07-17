All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3824 North Clark Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3824 North Clark Street - 2
Last updated June 22 2020 at 6:36 PM

3824 North Clark Street - 2

3824 North Clark Street · (872) 395-4317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3824 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Beautiful 3BD/2BTH unit with hardwood floors, fireplace, new fans and fixtures, lighting, updated electrical and plumbing, wired high-speed internet, central A/C and furnace, vinyl windows, new kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite countertops, bathroom with double sink, walk-in shower with tiled wall and floor, and in-unit Washer / Dryer. Also features large porch with space for sitting/dining. Walking distance from Wrigleyville. Two blocks away from Addison Red Line station. Lively area with plenty of activities and innovative businesses such as Nuts on Clark, Sunnyside Dispensary, Snow Junkie Cafe, and Uncommon Ground. Variety of restaurants and shops to explore.
PIN 14-20-110-028-0000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 North Clark Street - 2 have any available units?
3824 North Clark Street - 2 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 North Clark Street - 2 have?
Some of 3824 North Clark Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 North Clark Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3824 North Clark Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 North Clark Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3824 North Clark Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3824 North Clark Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 3824 North Clark Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3824 North Clark Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3824 North Clark Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 North Clark Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 3824 North Clark Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3824 North Clark Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3824 North Clark Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 North Clark Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3824 North Clark Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3824 North Clark Street - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spoke
728 N Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60642
Reside on Green Street
504 N Green St
Chicago, IL 60642
8954 S Commercial Ave
8954 S Commercial Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
12000 S Eggleston
12000 S Eggleston Ave
Chicago, IL 60628
JeffJack Apartments
601 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
2540 N Racine
2540 N Racine Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
750 N. Rush
750 N Rush
Chicago, IL 60611
4837 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4837 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity