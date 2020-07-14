All apartments in Chicago
1210 W. Waveland Apt.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

1210 W. Waveland Apt.

1210 West Waveland Avenue · (773) 696-5979
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1210 West Waveland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1210WAV2 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 1212WAV3 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 1210WAV1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1210 W. Waveland Apt..

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Located in the heart of Wrigleyville, this building has updated 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 645 to 795 sqft.

Amenities at this building include:

Central Air
Dishwashers
Granite Countertops
Modern SS Appliances
Microwaves
In-Unit Laundry
Gas Ranges
Hardwood Floors
Rentable Storage On-Site

Wrigleyville is a bustling neighborhood with ample restaurants, shops, and nightlife to keep you busy. Some popular attractions include:

Wrigley Field (Games, Rooftops, Concerts)
Multiple Neighborhood Festivals
Gallagher Way
Lucky Strike Social

The Addison Red Line Station is just a few blocks east, and nearby bus stops include Clark (#22), Halsted (#8), Broadway (#36), Irving Park Rd (#80), Ashland (#9 and express #X9), and Addison (#152).

Located near the intersection of Waveland & Racine.

NO Security Deposit!

Cat friendly.

Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.

ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $0 for Applicant, $50 if Co-Signer
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 W. Waveland Apt. have any available units?
1210 W. Waveland Apt. has 5 units available starting at $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 W. Waveland Apt. have?
Some of 1210 W. Waveland Apt.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 W. Waveland Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
1210 W. Waveland Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 W. Waveland Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 W. Waveland Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 1210 W. Waveland Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 1210 W. Waveland Apt. offers parking.
Does 1210 W. Waveland Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 W. Waveland Apt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 W. Waveland Apt. have a pool?
No, 1210 W. Waveland Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 1210 W. Waveland Apt. have accessible units?
No, 1210 W. Waveland Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 W. Waveland Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 W. Waveland Apt. has units with dishwashers.
