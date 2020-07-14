1210 W. Waveland Apt.

Amenities
Located in the heart of Wrigleyville, this building has updated 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 645 to 795 sqft.
Amenities at this building include:
Central Air
Dishwashers
Granite Countertops
Modern SS Appliances
Microwaves
In-Unit Laundry
Gas Ranges
Hardwood Floors
Rentable Storage On-Site
Wrigleyville is a bustling neighborhood with ample restaurants, shops, and nightlife to keep you busy. Some popular attractions include:
Wrigley Field (Games, Rooftops, Concerts)
Multiple Neighborhood Festivals
Gallagher Way
Lucky Strike Social
The Addison Red Line Station is just a few blocks east, and nearby bus stops include Clark (#22), Halsted (#8), Broadway (#36), Irving Park Rd (#80), Ashland (#9 and express #X9), and Addison (#152).
Located near the intersection of Waveland & Racine.
NO Security Deposit!
Cat friendly.
Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.
