1210 W. Waveland Apt.

Located in the heart of Wrigleyville, this building has updated 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 645 to 795 sqft.



Amenities at this building include:



Central Air

Dishwashers

Granite Countertops

Modern SS Appliances

Microwaves

In-Unit Laundry

Gas Ranges

Hardwood Floors

Rentable Storage On-Site



Wrigleyville is a bustling neighborhood with ample restaurants, shops, and nightlife to keep you busy. Some popular attractions include:



Wrigley Field (Games, Rooftops, Concerts)

Multiple Neighborhood Festivals

Gallagher Way

Lucky Strike Social



The Addison Red Line Station is just a few blocks east, and nearby bus stops include Clark (#22), Halsted (#8), Broadway (#36), Irving Park Rd (#80), Ashland (#9 and express #X9), and Addison (#152).



Located near the intersection of Waveland & Racine.



NO Security Deposit!



Cat friendly.



Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.



ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50